Two Man Utd deals tipped for completion in 2024, but only if there’s ‘clear resale value’

Manchester United could trigger the one-year options in two unfancied stars’ contracts in 2024, though only if good money can be made on their permanent sales soon after, per a report.

The Red Devils regularly sign off on player contracts that contain a club option for an extra 12 months. The idea is to give themselves leeway to make a decision that suits them when a contract is winding down, rather than be tied into an extra year they cannot wriggle out of.

In December of 2022, Man Utd activated the 12-month options in the contracts of Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Fred and Marcus Rashford. In Fred’s case, it was a case of protecting their investment ahead of securing a summer sale.

Three more first-team stars – Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Hannibal Mejbri – are expected to have their options taken up by United before 2023 is out.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, two rather more unfancied players could have their contracts extended too.

The MEN state left-backs Brandon Williams and Alvaro Fernandez ‘could have their deals extended’ in 2024. If United don’t trigger the options, the pair will both become free agents at the end of this season.

Williams, 23, and Fernandez, 21, were both loaned out during the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Williams joined Championship high flyers Ipswich Town on a season-long loan. Fernandez returned to Spain when signing for Granada, also on a season-long loan.

Fernandez made his first start for Granada in the 2-2 draw with Barcelona prior to the international break.

Williams, meanwhile, has appeared in eight out of eight Championship matches for Ipswich since arriving at Portman Road.

Aiding his cause is his versatility, with the bulk of his chances coming on the opposite flank at right-back. Williams has already scored twice for the Tractor Boys.

Clearly, Williams is thriving and doing his market value a world of good during the loan spell.

Contract calls hinge on sale prospects

According to the MEN, that could prove pivotal when the time comes for Man Utd to decide whether to activate his one-year option.

The report stressed Man Utd will only trigger the options in Fernandez and Williams’ deals if there is ‘clear resale value’.

The inference there is Man Utd would activate the options and then look to sell the players during the 2024 summer window.

If the club don’t believe they’ll field significant interest in the players, they may be allowed to walk away as free agents in nine months’ time.

United are already well stocked in the left-back department. Aside from Luke Shaw, Ten Hag can also call upon fellow Dutchman Tyrell Malacia.

Loanee Sergio Reguilon has also acquitted himself well since arriving on loan from Tottenham and may fancy his chances of securing a permanent move at season’s end.

