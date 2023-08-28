Two Man Utd transfers crumble, but costly third option at left-back gets greenlight

Two of the three left-backs Manchester United have eyed as short-term cover appear unlikely to sign, though the third option from Chelsea has received the go ahead to move, albeit in a costly deal, per reports.

The Red Devils are in the market for a left-back to cover for the injured Luke Shaw. The 28-year-old has sustained a muscle injury which the Manchester Evening News claimed could sideline him for up to two months.

The injury has come at the worst possible time for Man Utd given Tyrell Malacia is also unavailable due to injury. No timeframe has been put on the Dutchman’s return.

Furthermore, Brandon Williams was recently loaned out to Ipswich Town just four days ago. That left the unproven Alvaro Fernandez as Erik ten Hag’s only recognised left-back.

Ten Hag selected right-back Diogo Dalot on the left side for the 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

However, with Man Utd soon to kick off their League Cup and Champions League campaigns, the full-back situation is now delicate.

As such, the Telegraph reported Man Utd have drawn up a three-man shortlist of short-term options at left-back. The trio eyed in loan deals are Marcos Alonso (Barcelona), Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham) and Marc Cucurella (Chelsea).

Mundo Deportivo suggested Barcelona would be open to Alonso’s short-term exit to help with their well-documented financial fair play issues.

However, ESPN (as cited by the Metro) reveal the 32-year-old has no interest in ditching the Camp Nou for Old Trafford.

The news is no more positive regarding Reguilon either. Indeed, the Telegraph state Fulham are rivalling Man Utd for Reguilon and their interest is ‘more advanced’.

As such, all eyes are now on Cucurella and the outlook on a surprise swoop for the Chelsea man appears far more positive.

Cucurella greenlight, but deal will cost

Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed Man Utd had contacted Chelsea regarding Cucurella on Saturday.

A subsequent update brought news of Chelsea being open to the switch providing their conditions regarding the loan fee and salary coverage are met.

On that front, the Evening Standard shed further light on the potential deal, claiming Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino won’t stand in Cucurella’s way.

But before the left-back can swap Chelsea for United, the Red Devils will reportedly have to stump up a sizeable loan fee in the region of £6m-£8m.

Furthermore, Chelsea want Man Utd to absorb 100 percent of Cucurella’s lofty £175,000-a-week wages. All in all, the loan move could leave Man Utd on the hook for around £15m.

Whether United deem it a price worth paying to solve their left-back conundrum, only time will tell.

Rico Henry of Brentford is another name Man Utd have enquired about, according to the Daily Mail.

However, Brentford will do all they can to resist a sale and the loan deal Man Utd favour makes little sense for Brentford.

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time, featuring three Man Utd signings and Liverpool striker