Manchester United are on the verge of selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham and the signing of his direct replacement will quickly follow, according to reports.

Wan-Bissaka, 26, has entered the final year of his Man Utd contract and with Diogo Dalot favoured by Erik ten Hag, a summer sale was sanctioned.

West Ham emerged as a genuine contender to snap up the right-back. The Hammers are enjoying a fruitful summer, with no fewer than SIX signing already completed.

Indeed, Wes Foderingham, Max Kilman, Guido Rodriguez, Luis Guilherme, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug have already signed up for Julen Lopetegui’s revolution.

Centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo is poised to become arrival number seven after sporting director Tim Steidten pulled off a spectacular transfer hijack at Juventus’ expense.

Per Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Wan-Bissaka will bring the tally to eight.

Despite reports over the past 48 hours of Wan-Bissaka’s move to West Ham crumbling, Plettenberg insists the deal is not only on, but is rapidly advancing.

Wan-Bissaka to seal West Ham switch TODAY

Taking to X, the reporter stated: ‘Advanced stage in the negotiations between Manchester United and West Ham about a permanent deal of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

‘Both clubs are in contact now and want to finalise the deal today. And they will.

‘Medical is planned for the next three days. Verbal agreement between West Ham and Wan-Bissaka is done.

‘Personal terms are all agreed as revealed on August 1. He can sign a contract until 2030. Done deal very soon.’

How much West Ham will pay isn’t yet clear. Man Utd had initially hoped to collect between £15m-£20m for the right-back. Their valuation is only so low because the player is 11 months away from becoming a free agent.

By contrast, West Ham hoped to pay no more than £10m. A compromise must be made, though it does appear the clubs will find common ground.

Indeed, providing a brief update of his own, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed Wan-Bissaka’s move will follow the Todibo coup.

Furthermore, Wan-Bissaka’s exit will also pave the way for Man Utd to sign Noussair Mazraoui as his direct replacement.

Wan-Bissaka out, Mazraoui in

Taking to X, Romano reported: “Next one for West Ham: Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

“Noussair Mazraoui to Man United, expected to follow.”

Man Utd have agreed personal terms with 26-year-old Mazraoui. A five-year deal with a club option for an extra season has been agreed.

Bayern Munich have given the green light to selling both Mazraoui and centre-back Matthijs De Ligt to Man Utd. Mazraoui’s move is expected to come first given Wan-Bissaka’s exit will clear the deck.

Nonetheless, a prior update from Sky Germany on Friday night claimed De Ligt WILL join Man Utd long before the August 30 deadline.

Assuming Man Utd do complete deals for Mazraoui and De Ligt, they’ll become major signings three and four, with Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro already in situ. A new central midfielder is also wanted.

