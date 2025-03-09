Two of SIX planned Man Utd exits already secured as ruthless Ratcliffe approves exodus

Man Utd intend to wave goodbye to at least six first-team stars to cut costs and pave the way for a total rebuild, and two exits are already sewn up, per reports.

Job losses and ticket price increases have only added to the gloom engulfing Old Trafford in recent months. The Red Devils are not in the healthiest of states both on and off the field, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS cohorts wrestling to bring the club’s finances under control.

The costs involved with sacking Erik ten Hag and Dan Ashworth hasn’t helped the situation, with manager Ruben Amorim afforded just a single first-team signing (Patrick Dorgu – £25m) in the January window.

For Amorim to be given a fighting chance at Man Utd he must be allowed to reshape the squad he’s inherited in his image.

The Portuguese immediately installed his customary 3-4-2-1 formation, though the players at his disposal are largely unsuited to that system.

Numerous new signings in positions such as right wing-back, No 10 and striker are required. To ensure Amorim has room and funds for the additions, the Mirror claim Man Utd have sanctioned a clear-out that will see at least six players depart.

They stated permanent sales will be sought for Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. Christian Eriksen can also leave and is out of contract at season’s end.

Two Man Utd exits already assured

As mentioned, Eriksen’s deal is up in the summer and the Dane won’t be offered a new deal. United won’t collect a fee when Eriksen departs, though they will rid their books of his £150,000-a-week wages.

A second exit is also locked in, with Sancho’s loan agreement at Chelsea containing a conditional obligation to buy.

Chelsea’s option becomes mandatory if they finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season. It would take a collapse of epic proportions for the Blues to drop all the way from fourth to fifteenth over the remaining 10 matches.

Sancho’s conditional obligation to buy will net Man Utd a fee in the £22m-£25m range. The final figure will be determined by how high Chelsea finish.

Elsewhere, Rashford’s loan deal with Aston Villa contains an option to buy worth £40m. Rashford has impressed during the early stages of his spell and per the Sun, he has warmed to the idea of joining Unai Emery’s side outright.

READ MORE: Pundit remains baffled by big Amorim error over Rashford who should be regular starter

Antony is another who has put his best foot forward since leaving on loan for Real Betis. The Spanish side’s CEO, Ramon Alarcon, has already indicated a willingness to re-sign Antony at season’s end.

Asked in February if Real Betis could sign Antony outright once the loan concludes, Alarcon replied: “I think so.

“The other day the CEO of United called me. We sent them all the moves and details of the player throughout the week so that they can see that we are looking after their asset.

“There is very good chemistry with Manchester [United] and with the player. It is a possibility that he will continue next season, why not?”

Malacia is surplus to requirements following Dorgu’s arrival and is currently on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Casemiro will be difficult to shift given his advanced age (33) and high salary (£350,000-a-week).

Others who could depart include centre-back pair Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans who are both off contract in the summer. Back-up goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir, is unhappy with his lack of opportunities since arriving from Fenerbahce.

As was the case in January, Man Utd will listen to offers for homegrown pair Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, though won’t actively force either player out.

The proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books and greatly enhance a side’s spending power.

The latest from the Guardian claimed Mainoo has decided against signing a contract extension at Man Utd and wants to move abroad.

The midfielder pockets just £20,000-a-week at present and is contracted until 2027. United hold an option to cover the 2027/28 season too.

POLL: Which Man Utd player is worst the most? ⬇️