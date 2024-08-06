Man Utd told two reasons why De Ligt deal can be transfer masterclass, but insider names ‘big’ squad concern

A former Manchester United coach has heaped praise on Matthijs de Ligt as the Red Devils look to sign the Bayern Munich star, though there is still ‘concern’ surrounding the first-team squad.

Man Utd have agreed personal terms with De Ligt as they try to make him the second centre-back signing of the summer, after Leny Yoro, and the third signing of the summer overall. De Ligt has given his priority to an Old Trafford move, despite receiving interest from elsewhere, as he would like to work under his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag once again.

So far, Man Utd have been unable to forge an agreement for De Ligt as Bayern are holding out for €50million (£43m) for the defender. The Dutchman should be easier to sign than Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite though, as the latter has been given a huge £75m price tag.

On Monday, it emerged that Man Utd have held fresh talks with Bayern for both De Ligt and his team-mate Noussair Mazraoui as they hunt an impressive double deal.

The maximum this double swoop will cost is €70m (£60.2m), according to Fabrizio Romano.

Amid Man Utd making progress on a deal for De Ligt and Mazraoui, Rene Meulensteen – who had two spells as a coach at the club during the Sir Alex Ferguson era – has given his verdict on De Ligt.

Meulensteen thinks the 24-year-old’s strength, plus the fact he knows how Ten Hag likes to work, will allow him to become a fantastic signing for Man Utd.

“Matthijs de Ligt can reach his potential in the Premier League, he is a player who suits the division,” the former midfielder said.

Man Utd latest: ‘Powerful’ De Ligt can be big success

“He is strong, powerful and it helps that Erik ten Hag knows him. De Ligt was flying at Ajax when Ten Hag was there and he was one of the best players in Holland.

“I think the move to Juventus didn’t quite work and his career stalled at Bayern Munich because they might not think he is good enough on the ball. But United need strengthening and he will do that at centre-back.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd correspondent Michael Gray has explained how club chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe can still make it a far better transfer window for the club.

“I still think it’s a concern that they’ve not made too many signings and the players they want to get out of the club are still basically there,” he said on talkSPORT.

“They all talked about getting the job done as quickly as they possibly could and getting the squad done as quickly as they possibly could. Unfortunately they’ve not been able to that.

“There’s two big signings have walked through the door but the performances now… If you go back to my days, pre-season was about getting fit. But I think it’s a little bit more than that now.

“Going into this weekend’s game against Manchester City I still think there’s a big concern there.”

