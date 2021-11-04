Man Utd have rejected the chance to sign a Real Madrid attacker due to two key reasons, according to a report.

The Red Devils are the subject of plenty of speculation at the moment. Their poor form on the pitch has seen manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer come under fire.

Antonio Conte was a rumoured target before he decided to take the reigns at Spurs. Solskjaer could yet save his job with a Premier League victory over rivals Man City on Saturday.

Such a result would see them go level on points in the top four, with 20 each. One problem for Man Utd however seems to be the high expectations following their successful summer transfer window.

The Red Devils improved their squad hugely with the signings of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Sancho has spent a large amount of time on the bench.

Varane has made the defence stronger but has struggled with injuries. He will be out for a month after pulling his hamstring on Tuesday.

Ronaldo has provided plenty of lifelines for Solskjaer. The Portugal international has scored or assisted 50 per cent of the club’s goals this season. He has netted a Champions League winner and equaliser against Atalanta in recent appearances.

Interesting information has now appeared linking Man Utd with Real Madrid man Eden Hazard. Goal, citing reports in the Spanish press, claim that the Red Devils were offered the chance to sign Hazard in January.

Manchester United 'accept' Paul Pogba won't sign a new contract Manchester United have reportedly accepted midfielder Paul Pogba won't sign a new deal; at Old Trafford, with more updates on Kalvin Phillips and Youri Tielemans.

Madrid are keen to offload the Belgian as he is surplus to requirements in the Spanish capital. Manager Carlo Ancelotti recently revealed that Hazard was free to leave.

Man Utd were approached over a potential move but turned the opportunity down. When doing so, they pointed out two key problems surrounding the winger.

Firstly, Hazard’s best years seem to be behind him. He was one of the Premier League’s top performers during his time at Chelsea. However, he has never really replicated that form in La Liga.

Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Ousmane Dembele star in our 2022 free transfer XI

United chiefs also noted Hazard’s injury record. The 30-year-old has spent plenty of time on the sidelines since moving to Madrid in July 2019. He has never made more than 16 league appearances in a single campaign for Los Blancos.

Another problem which must be referred to is Solskjaer’s attacking options. The Norwegian can already rely on a host of top players both centrally and in wide areas. Hazard isn’t really needed at Old Trafford as a result.

Potential Serie A move for Hazard

The report states that Hazard could instead move to Italy. While Man Utd have turned him down, Juventus are ‘firmly interested’ in his signature.

They believe they can get the best out of him. Getting Hazard up and running again would also help them massively as they pursue the Italian league crown.

Juve would likely consider an initial loan. That would give them the chance to monitor his fitness before potentially completing a permanent deal in 2023.

Hazard has made 53 appearances for Madrid in all competitions since leaving England. He has managed just five goals in that time.

It has been a sad turn of events for a star who was once named as the Prem’s Player of the Season, back in 2014-15.

READ MORE: Man Utd urged to replace Solskjaer with Premier League boss as Conte comparison made