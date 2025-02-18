Two sources declare ‘bad news’ for Man Utd after star’s emphatic update on his future

Two separate outlets insist an emphatic decision made by a major Manchester United star is ‘bad news’ for the club.

Man Utd were limited in what they could achieve last month amid the need to conform to PSR regulations. As such, only Patrick Dorgu from a first-team perspective was signed.

It’s shaping up to be a similar story in the summer, with the Guardian recently confirming player sales will be critical in unlocking funds for big-money arrivals.

Accordingly, homegrown pair, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, remain available for sale at the right price.

United will sell Jadon Sancho to Chelsea for around £25m, while Marcus Rashford can join Aston Villa outright if his option to buy worth £40m is triggered.

Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen – all out of contract in the summer – won’t be offered new deals.

But arguably the most important player to shift is midfielder Casemiro who remains the club’s highest earning player on £350,000-a-week. Yet according to the Brazilian, he’s going nowhere.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper AS, Casemiro signalled his intention to see out his United contract which expires at the end of the 2025/26 season.

“I have to keep doing what I am doing, with a lot of respect and politeness,” began the 32-year-old.

“Of course I would like to play more, of course. I don’t know any footballer who doesn’t want to play and help. Also, I would like to help the club at this moment.

“I approach things with respect for my team-mates and the technical committee. And above all I respect United, a club I am very grateful to. I have one and a half years left on my contract and I would like to finish it here in Manchester. I am comfortable here and so is my family. They have adapted, we speak English.

“I’m very grateful to the fans at Old Trafford and to the club. I am happy at club level. Happy on the bench? Of course not. That’s something else.”

Responding to Casemiro’s interview, both the Times and Mirror declared the star staying put is ‘bad news’ for Man Utd and their efforts to rebuild.

Amorim admits Casemiro can’t keep up

Casemiro enjoyed a fantastic first season in England, though the subsequent 18 months have left a lot to be desired.

The veteran midfielder is clearly a fading force and even Ruben Amorim has admitted Casemiro is struggling with the intensity of Premier League football.

When speaking to TNT Sports Mexico late last month, Amorim attempted to speak about Casemiro diplomatically, though admitted the 32-year-old simply cannot handle the intensity of Premier League football anymore.

“Sometimes it’s a system fit – sometimes it’s the player’s [form],” said Amorim on Casemiro.

“We know that Casemiro nowadays has other qualities. He’s intelligent, understands the game and knows where the ball is going to be.

“But, we are in a league where there is a big intensity difference. Therefore I feel our team needs players with high intensity and sometimes we don’t have them.

“We all know Casemiro’s qualities and everything he has won, so I have nothing to add to that. It’s just a selection choice.”

Casemiro has been an unused substitute in nine of Man Utd’s last 12 Premier League matches.

