Manchester United have reportedly been told that an alternative to one of their favourite midfielders, who’ll be very expensive, will cost just £20million.

United will be looking to make a change in their midfield in the summer. Christian Eriksen is leaving, Casemiro is ageing, and Manuel Ugarte’s discipline has been an issue.

As such, a new man to add to the midfield is one of their priorities.

Atalanta man Ederson is one of United’s favourite midfielders, but will cost £50million, TEAMtalk is aware. The Red Devils could miss out on Champions League football, and there’s uncertainty over the cash generated from sales, per GIVEMESPORT.

As a result, the report states United pinpointed Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios as an alternative.

Rios is said to have an £85million release clause, but it’s reported his club would be willing to let him go for £20million.

Learning of that bargain fee, United will apparently make a final decision on whether to up the ante on the long-term target soon.

Rios has been on the radar a while

TEAMtalk first reported on United’s interest in Rios in August 2024, when they and Everton were both keen on him.

Sources suggested at the time that he could cost as low as £12million.

But his form for Palmeiras means he’s more expensive now, but that might also bode well for whichever club he lands at.

If United are to land him, they’ll want to know they’re getting a good player, and Rios – who’s twice won the Brazilian Serie A – has two league assists for his table-topping side this term, and two goals in four Copa Libertadores games.

Man Utd round-up: Signing made after UEL glory

Should United beat Tottenham in the Europa League final, it’s believed they’ll be able to sign Ipswich striker Liam Delap.

But without the lure of European football, it is not guaranteed that the Englishman will want to join.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that United could sign two No.10s this summer, with Lyon’s Rayan Cherki reported to be a top target.

It comes after news that United will sign Wolves man Matheus Cunha.

