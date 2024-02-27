Two top sources leak surprise signing Man Utd intend to make from within the Premier League

Manchester United have set their sights on buying a player who might not improve their starting eleven next season, and a defender signed by a Premier League rival just last summer is on their radar, according to two reliable sources.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are expected to embark on a radical squad overhaul at season’s end.

High earners – such as Raphael Varane and Casemiro – could make way. Offers will be entertained for the likes of Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho and Anthony, while others will leave via free agency (Jonny Evans, Anthony Martial etc).

There are growing doubts as to whether Erik ten Hag will be the one to manage the inevitable influx of new arrivals.

Nonetheless, per the Telegraph, whoever is in the United hotseat will be allowed to sign new blood at right-back, right centre-back and striker. A central midfielder will also be targeted if Casemiro departs.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, an addition is also being eyed at left-back. That’s despite Man Utd already having Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia on the books.

The pair have struggled with injury this term, something that led to United signing Sergio Reguilon on loan last summer.

Reguilon was ultimately returned to Spurs in the January window before subsequently joining Brentford for his second loan spell of the season.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano claimed the new face at left-back might not necessarily walk straight into the starting eleven. Instead, the signing of a younger player in the earlier stages of his career will be targeted.

“Left-back is going to be another position to keep an eye on at Manchester United,” said Romano.

“Because the injury to Luke Shaw, very negative season for Tyrell Malacia in terms of injury, very unlucky season for Tyrell Malacia, means that now Man Utd will look at [a] new left-back in the summer.

“They already considered the possibility for [Marc] Cucurella last summer before signing Reguilon.

“Now, they are assessing also different options – young, talented left-backs. And so I think Man Utd will be active on the market for a young left-back to bring something new in that position for the future.”

Man Utd, Chelsea eyeing Bournemouth ace

Romano did not name names, though fellow trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, has.

Speaking on the United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs namechecked Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez as a player Man Utd are smitten with.

“I think in terms of left-backs, or more versatile wing-backs or inverted full-backs are concerned, Milos Kerkez is going to be one to watch,” declared Jacobs.

“Chelsea have scouted him, Manchester United really likes the player as well.”

Kerkez, 20, cost £15.5m when brought to Bournemouth from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar last summer.

The Hungary international has impressed in his maiden season in England and if Jacobs is correct, might only spend one season on the south coast.

