Manchester United star Casemiro has been told to forget about the possibility of securing an emotional return to Brazil with two clubs priced out of a deal and with his most likely next move coming to light.

The Brazilian midfielder moved to Old Trafford in summer 2022 for a mammoth £70m fee, proving a huge force and influence in their engine room as Erik ten Hag steered the club to third and a place back in the Champions League in his first season at the helm. But as Casemiro’s influence faded, so too did Manchester United‘s form and the two have been on a downward spiral over the last year or so.

As a result, speculation that Casemiro will be allowed to leave Old Trafford has gathered pace over recent months and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking for ways to cut back on the club’s outgoings, the 32-year-old’s £350,000 a week deal has made him more vulnerable than most.

Despite a summer of speculation, the five-times Champions League winner ended up staying at Old Trafford, though his form at the start of this season has continued to suggest his better days may be fully behind him.

Now the experienced midfielder is being linked with an emotional return to Brazil, with the player’s first club, Sao Paulo, as well as Palmeiras both touted as options.

However, journalist Jorge Nicola, speaking with Bolavip, insists both moves are ‘impossible’ owing to the 75-times capped star’s salary demands.

“There is no chance of that happening. Casemiro has the highest salary at Manchester United [£18.2m per year]. Zero chance of playing in Brazil, forget about this story, it’s impossible,” he stated.

Nicola went on to explain that a 2025 move, be it January or next summer, is not completely out of the question, suggesting United would require ‘financial compensation’ and with a move to Saudi Arabia the most likely option.

READ MORE: Seven midfielders Man Utd could buy next summer amid Casemiro exit speculation

Which clubs are in for Casemiro and what fee would Man Utd accept?

The information coming out of Brazil certainly tallies with what sources have told us and we revealed last week that Casemiro’s agent has been in talks with four Saudi Arabian sides over the possibility of signing his client next year.

We understand that Al-Nassr, Al Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Al Qadisiya are the four teams in question. After the latest round of meetings, Al-Nassr and Al Qadisiya have shown themselves to be most interested, though no concrete moves have been made at this stage.

The interest from the Saudi Pro League in Casemiro is certainly there, but he is not considered a top priority, with many steps still to take before the midfielder heads to the Gulf State.

However, despite money seemingly being of no object in the Saudi Pro League, it’s been confirmed that Casemiro would more a package worth more than his already lucrative United wage. We’ve also been informed that the Red Devils are demanding around £25m for his sale in January.

Casemiro has not started for United in the Premier League since September 1 when two high-profile blunders saw arch-rivals Liverpool cruise to a 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

And while Ten Hag – himself very much also under increasing pressure – still believes in the player and has publicly offered him his support, the decision to keep him could be taken out of the United manager’s hands anyway, with ruthless Ratcliffe very much open to offloading the 32-year-old.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Bayern pair linked / shock Zirkzee exit floated

While United signed Manuel Ugarte over the summer, the fact that both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could depart in 2025 has seen the Red Devils linked with a fresh move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The experienced Germany star is out of contract in 2026 and could be allowed to move on if he does not extend his stay. He’s not the only Bayern star linked with United either and a trusted German journalist has detailed their interest in also signing a Bayern attacker.

Meanwhile, Ratcliffe’s cost-cutting measures have seen the iconic Sir Alex Ferguson chopped from the wage bill, with the British billionaire ruthlessly terminating the Scot’s multi-million-pound ambassadorial contract at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Juventus have been urged to approach United over a surprise loan deal for Joshua Zirkzee, with the Netherlands star having only managed one goal in his 10 appearances so far and having come under pressure for a failure to justify his £36.5m transfer fee.

And Paolo Di Canio has spelt out exactly why a temporary switch would be in the best interests of all parties, with Ten Hag’s feelings on the potential deal having been made clear.

Casemiro at No.1 on Man Utd’s top earner’s list