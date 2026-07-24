Man Utd considering bid for THIRD midfield signing after enquiries – NOT Manu Kone

Manchester United are planning to make a bid for a USA international midfielder in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, reach an agreement with Manu Kone over a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have already signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

However, the Premier League giants, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick, are on the hunt for a third midfield signing.

The Italian press reported this week that Man Utd have a deal in place with Manu Kone.

Man Utd are reported to have reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with the representatives of the AS Roma and France international midfielder.

However, no deal is in place between Man Utd and Roma for Kone, who starred for France at the 2026 World Cup.

Man Utd, though, are not putting all their eggs in one basket, with The Daily Mail reporting that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are now considering making a bid for former Leeds United star Tyler Adams.

Adams has been at Bournemouth since 2023 and has established himself as one of the better midfielders in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old former RB Leipzig midfielder also starred for the USA at the 2026 World Cup.

‘Man United considering £35m move for Bournemouth star Tyler Adams to add to £85m midfield overhaul’, reads the headline in the report in The Daily Mail.

The report has noted: ‘United have been interested in Adams for some time, and it’s understood that the Bournemouth midfielder is still on a list of potential targets this summer.

‘Unlike some of the other options, he would be more affordable at around £35m.’

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Man Utd have already enquired about Tyler Adams – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported Man Utd’s interest in Adams back on March 13.

We reported at the time that Man Utd were among the frontrunners for the signature of the former Leeds midfielder.

On July 6, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd have made enquiries for Adams.

Sources have told us that Bournemouth are ready to sell Adams for £50m.

Bailey reported: “Another player discussed internally in recent days is Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams.

“We can reveal United made enquiries about the United States international during conversations that also covered Bournemouth midfielder, Alex Scott.

“Sources indicate Bournemouth would be prepared to consider offers in the region of £50million should formal interest develop.

“Adams’ Premier League experience, leadership qualities and versatility are all viewed positively by United’s recruitment staff.”

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