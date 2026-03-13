Manchester United are reported to have listed Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams as a genuine option to strengthen their midfield this summer after learning of the bargain price needed – and it seems he could arrive at Old Trafford after attempts to lure a £90m target went to pot, according to fresh reports.

It’s no secret that the Red Devils are planning to strengthen in midfield this summer. With Casemiro a confirmed departure after four years at Old Trafford and with suggestions that Manuel Ugarte could be set to join him, Manchester United are prepared to splash out serious money on signing some upgrades in the engine room.

In light of that, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are understood to have drawn up a shortlist of options in which to target, with Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Sandro Tonali and Carlos Baleba all widely reported as being top of their wishlist.

But while the club would also like to sign a new central defender, a left-back and potentially another striker too, especially if Joshua Zirkzee leaves, then that second midfield addition might need to fall into the slightly cheaper category.

Now, after seeing their midfield outmuscled in their recent defeat to Newcastle, Caught Offside reports that United are ready to turn their focus towards the capture of Bournemouth star Adams, believing the former Leeds man can add the necessary muscle and beef up their engine room.

Previously compared by Ian Wright to N’Golo Kante on the Wright’s House podcast for the way he covers the pitch and imposes himself on opponents, their report claims the Cherries are open to the sale of the USMNT captain for a fee that ‘wouldn’t cost a fortune’, with the report stating that ‘Bournemouth could consider offers in the region of £30million (€35m, $40m) for Adams’.

Man Utd like the look of Adams as Elliot Anderson transfer hopes fade

The report, though, does suggest United could face competition for Adams’ signature, with Liverpool and Chelsea could also look to add the dynamic New York-born star, though it does state the 27-year-old could prefer to ‘delay any transfer until after the World Cup’, and before he makes a ‘definitive move’.

However, it’s claimed United list the player as ‘a strong candidate who fits their tactical needs’ and could look to make a move in addition to their other transfer plans this summer.

News of the interest in Adams comes amid reports that United are making a mess of their efforts to lure Anderson to Old Trafford this summer.

Now rated in the £90m-plus bracket, and wanted by both Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as his former club, Newcastle, we have previously reported how the midfielder has made it clear that he strongly favours a move to the Etihad and with sources reporting on how it is as good as a done deal.

Now, in a new update from Fabrizio Romano, United’s hopes of a deal have been cut further adrift.

After declaring on X that Man City will “for sure” sign a high-profile midfielder this summer, the trusted reporter provided further details on City’s plans via his YouTube channel.

“A serious target, very high on the shortlist of Man City for the summer window is Elliot Anderson,” declared Romano.

“Still nothing done or decided, it’ll depend on Forest, whether they’re in the Premier League or not, it’ll depend on the price, on the player… several things.

“But Man City have already started thinking about midfielders for their shortlist, and on their list, Anderson is a name that is absolutely high.

“He’s one of the players under consideration for the midfielder role, and from my understanding, he’s in the top three, maybe even top two of targets for Man City this summer, in terms of midfielders.”

Romano added: “I expect City to make moves for the player in the next weeks and months, because he’s super appreciated.”

Perhaps worryingly for Man Utd, Romano then went on to state the Red Devils still haven’t decided which of their three top targets – Anderson, Wharton and Baleba – they wish to pursue with the greatest vigour yet.

