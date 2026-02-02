Man Utd player ‘fuming’ with Jason Wilcox after phone ‘call’

Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia is furious that the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, has blocked his exit from Old Trafford on the final day of the winter transfer window, according to a reliable source.

Malacia has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2022, when he joined from Feyenoord for €17million (£15m, $20m) and is out of contract at the Premier League club at the end of the season.

The left-back, who had a loan spell at PSV in the second half of last season, has been able to make only 48 appearances for the Man Utd first team so far in his career.

According to BBC Sport, Man Utd had planned to offload Malacia in the winter transfer window, amid interest in the 26-year-old.

However, due to injury to Patrick Dorgu’s injury, Man Utd have decided to keep the Dutchman as part of Michael Carrick’s squad for the rest of the season.

The Mirror has claimed that Malacia is ‘fuming with Manchester United’ for blocking a deadline day move away from the club.

The left-back was supposedly set to go to Turkey and undergone a medical, but ‘he received a call from Wilcox just before boarding his flight to tell him that he would remain with his current club’.

Malacia is ‘upset’ with Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, for stopping him from leaving.

The left-back is now going to be part of Carrick’s side for the rest of the season.

It will be interesting to see how many matches Malacia gets to play for Man Utd.

Dorgu may be out until April (potentially), but Luke Shaw is a recognised left-back.

Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot are also able to play at left-back.

Malacia, who was discarded by former Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim, has played only two minutes in the Premier League so far this season.

