Man Utd facing anxious wait as Prem rivals to ‘accelerate’ talks with top January target

Crystal Palace are reportedly ‘accelerating’ their efforts to tie Tyrick Mitchell down to a new long-term contract amid genuine interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

The two-time capped England international’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, though Palace do have the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

TEAMtalk revealed in an update earlier this week that Man Utd are optimistic that they could sign Mitchell in January due to his contract situation.

But as per a report from Football Insider, Palace are doing all they can to prevent that from happening.

The Eagles are now ‘accelerating plans’ to tie Mitchell down to a multi-year contract that would see him commit his future to Selhurst Park.

Palace chairman Steve Parish recently confessed there are “one or two” players the club are keen to tie down, and Football Insider suggest that Mitchell is ‘first in line.’

An agreement would come as a blow for Man Utd, but also Liverpool, with both clubs admirers of the 27-year-old as they look to bolster their left-back options.

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Man Utd poised to launch Mitchell move in January

We revealed last week that the Red Devils have been keeping a particularly close eye on Mitchell’s situation. The have struggled for consistency at left-back in recent seasons and view Mitchell as an experienced, ready-made option.

He is also a much cheaper and attainable option than Newcastle star Lewis Hall, for example, and a deal for Mitchell in January is viewed as doable, but only if Palace fail to reach an agreement with him.

Michael Carrick’s need to bring in a new left-back has been heightened by the uncertainty surrounding Luke Shaw’s future.

The 31-year-old, like Mitchell, is currently set to become a free agent at the end of this season.

But by contrast, Man Utd would only be willing to offer Shaw a short-term contract extension – a clear signal they are already planning for life without him.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have also been linked with a potential move for Mitchell.

With questions surrounding the form of Milos Kerkez, the Reds are understood to view Mitchell as a solid option to add competition and depth on the left flank.

His status as a homegrown player would also help with squad registration rules, and sources have confirmed Liverpool are interested and monitoring his situation.

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