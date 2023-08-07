Ultimate Man Utd source confirms star will ‘100%’ leave Old Trafford, as second Ten Hag deal heads into crucial period

A top Manchester United source has ‘guaranteed’ a player cast aside by Erik ten Hag will ‘100 per cent’ leave this summer, and a second transfer involving in the Red Devils is also gathering pace.

Man Utd have bolstered Ten Hag’s squad with three signings this summer, with Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund all arriving at the club. Man Utd have spent around £179million on those three players and will be hoping the trio can catapult them towards a first Premier League title since the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

In terms of outgoings, Man Utd have allowed David de Gea, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe to leave on free transfers. They have also sold Alex Telles to Al Nassr, in a move which will see the left-back reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo, and sold Anthony Elanga to fellow Prem side Nottingham Forest.

But Man Utd will not stop there as they attempt to get rid of the unwanted players in Ten Hag’s squad. Central midfielder Fred has been tipped to follow the likes of De Gea and Elanga out of the exit door.

Galatasaray, Fulham and Saudi clubs have all been linked with Fred, who is behind Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay in the pecking order. Fred will become even more of an outcast if Man Utd go through with their prospective swoop for Sofyan Amrabat.

On August 2, it emerged that Fred had given the green light for Galatasaray to sign him. Such a move would give the Brazilian the chance to play in the Champions League, as Galatasaray have qualified for next season’s version of the competition after winning the Turkish title in 2022-23.

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho eyes transfer hijack for Man Utd star after Premier League side see bid rejected

However, it was soon revealed that Galatasaray were instead exploring a move for Tottenham flop Tanguy Ndombele, leaving Fred in limbo.

Writing on Twitter, ultimate Man Utd source Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Fred’s situation. He states that sources have ‘guaranteed’ Fred will ‘100 per cent’ leave Man Utd in the near future. And Man Utd officials are expecting talks over his exit to ‘advance next week’.

Fred destined to leave Man Utd

Romano does not mention which club are pushing hardest to land Fred following Galatasaray’s decision to pursue Ndombele. Presumably, though, Fulham and clubs from the Saudi Pro League will be at the front of the queue, given their existing interest.

Fred is not the only Man Utd midfielder who could soon find himself a new team. On Sunday, Romano revealed the state of play surrounding Donny van de Beek.

The Netherlands international is facing a ‘make or break’ seven to 10 days as he attempts to reignite his career in a new league. Real Sociedad are ‘insisting’ on taking him to Spain this summer.

However, Sociedad only want to sign Van De Beek on loan with an option to buy. It remains to be seen whether this will be enough for Man Utd, who spent an initial £35m when landing Van De Beek in 2020.

Meanwhile, three reasons have prompted Man Utd to loan out a promising starlet to a La Liga club, as per a report.