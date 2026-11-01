Unai Emery’s dream emerges after Nassef Sawiris response to Man Utd interest in Aston Villa manager

Manchester United have received a huge blow in their quest to bring Unai Emery to Old Trafford as a potential replacement for Michael Carrick, with a report revealing the Aston Villa manager’s ‘dream’.

On October 22, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd have Emery on their managerial shortlist.

Sources have told us that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, admires Emery, who won the Europa League with Villa last season and has also made the Villans regulars in the Champions League.

Bailey reported: “Sources close to the Old Trafford hierarchy have confirmed that Emery was among the managers United conducted background checks on last season as they carried out due diligence on potential options away from Carrick.

“The Villa boss remains highly regarded by sporting director Jason Wilcox, who has the full backing of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and is understood to admire the work Emery has done since arriving at Villa Park.

“However, while Emery’s name carries considerable weight within United, the practicalities of securing his services would make any move extremely difficult, especially during the season.”

Man Utd’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday has further heaped pressure on Carrick, although we understand that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are still backing the manager.

On October 25, Sky Sports reported that Emery “remains committed to the project at Aston Villa”, with the former Arsenal boss not having any plans to swap Villa Park for Old Trafford in the middle of the season.

It has now emerged that Villa have no plans whatsoever to let Emery leave for Man Utd anytime soon.

According to The Athletic, Villa co-owner Nassef Sawiris threatened to sue former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher over his comments on Emery to Man Utd to make it clear to the Red Devils that the Spaniard will not leave.

The reliable publication has also claimed that Emery wants to win the Champions League with Villa.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd ‘going all out’ to sign Barcelona star in January after ‘completely broken relationship’

Man Utd suffer Unai Emery blow

The Athletic has reported: ‘Emery, meanwhile, is happy at Villa with his managerial dream to win the Champions League.’

The report has added: ‘Some believe the real reason behind Sawiris’ actions, according to sources close to him, was to deliberately check Manchester United from advancing their admiration towards Emery into something more concrete.

‘The club, who are 17th in the Premier League table and only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, regard the Villa manager highly and have expressed interest in the past.

‘Villa and Sawiris pine for Emery to create a dynasty, beyond his existing contractual terms — which run until 2029.’

READ NEXT: Man Utd make ‘calls’ for record-breaking £50m Bayern Munich star as agent hits back at ‘incomprehensible’ criticism