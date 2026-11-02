David Ornstein reveals whether Aston Villa think Unai Emery wants to replace Michael Carrick at Man Utd

David Ornstein has revealed whether Aston Villa are worried that Unai Emery wants to replace Michael Carrick as Manchester United manager.

Carrick is under immense pressure, as Man Utd continue to struggle this season.

Man Utd have not won any of their last nine matches in all competitions and are only above the Premier League bottom three on goal difference.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd co-owners INEOS are still backing Carrick.

Sources have told us that Man Utd have no plans to sack Carrick before the international break.

However, we understand that Man Utd are doing background work on potential replacements should they have to pull the trigger on Carrick.

Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox fancies Eddie Howe as the next manager of the first team.

There is interest in former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Nagelsmann, too.

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is ready to take charge of Man Utd with immediate effect.

Graeme Bailey has also reported that Man Utd have Emery on their managerial shortlist.

Emery is one of the best managers in the Premier League and has worked wonders at Villa.

Villa won the Europa League last season and are regulars in the Champions League.

However, sources have told us that Man Utd are aware that it is going to be difficult to prise Emery away from Villa in the middle of the season.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has now reported that Villa bosses believe that Emery will not leave for Man Utd and is happy at Villa Park.

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Ornstein said on NBC Sports: “The likes of Conte, Nagelsmann, Howe, you would imagine could be appointed at pretty short notice.

“So, I don’t think you would need great negotiations in that sense.

“But with Unai Emery, who definitely has admirers at Manchester United, why wouldn’t you like him?

“He’s under contract at Aston Villa.

“There’s no release clause, as I understand it, and Villa have no intention of letting him go.

“They think he’s happy there and will continue.”

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