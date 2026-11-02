Major Unai Emery stumbling block revealed as Man Utd step up Michael Carrick replacement plans

Unai Emery is hugely admired by Manchester United, yet appointing the Aston Villa manager would be far from straightforward, if the club part ways with Michael Carrick, TEAMtalk understands.

Despite any interest Emery may hold in the Old Trafford role, Villa would be expected to work hard to retain him.

The Spaniard has built significant control and authority at the club after several years of steady progress and success, turning Villa into top-four contenders and Europa League winners.

That level of influence has been central to the results he has delivered in the West Midlands.

Sources believe another opportunity at one of the world’s biggest clubs would be difficult for Emery to ignore, particularly given how his previous spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal both ended without the success he would of hoped for.

A return to a major European stage, this time in the Premier League with United, carries obvious appeal. However, he would be unlikely to enjoy the same degree of control and power at United that has underpinned his achievements at Aston Villa.

That difference is viewed as a potential stumbling block that could ultimately prevent him from becoming United manager should the club decide to move on from Carrick.

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Man Utd face obstacles to appointing Unai Emery

The structures and expectations at Old Trafford are different than at Villa, and Emery has thrived in an environment where his methods and decision-making have been given the all clear and space to work.

Despite publicly stating they are sticking by Carrick, sources have been clear that United are working in the background on alternatives.

Emery is among the names held in high regard internally, though any pursuit would face the dual challenges of Villa’s determination to keep him and the question of whether he would accept a role with less authority than he currently holds.

For now, the situation at United remains fluid. Carrick continues as their manager but United’s quiet preparations underline that planning is under way for the next step and the next man in the dugout.

Everything points towards a change likely happening during the international break. Before then, United face Roma in the Champions League and ironically, Villa at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has been heavily linked with the United job, with director of football Jason Wilcox believed to be favouring him.

However, director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, is more keen on appointing ex-Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The duo are considered leading contenders to take the job, but the admiration for Emery remains strong.

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