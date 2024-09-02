Former Manchester United stalwart Nicky Butt believes Marcus Rashford can become “one of the best top players in the world” again if leaving Old Trafford, while Butt also suggested the mass criticism Rashford is receiving is missing the bigger picture.

Man Utd suffered their second defeat in three matches to open the season when beaten 3-0 by Liverpool on Sunday. Man Utd also tasted defeat in the Community Shield at the hands of bitter rivals Manchester City via a penalty shoot-out.

Casemiro has shouldered much of the blame for the defeat to Liverpool. The Brazilian veteran was at fault for both of Luis Diaz’s goals when surrendering possession deep within his own half.

However, another player has recently become the target for discontent among the Old Trafford faithful and it’s homegrown winger, Marcus Rashford.

The 26-year-old was audibly booed by sections of the stadium at various points during the Liverpool clash.

Rashford is yet to register a single goal or assist this term and tension is high following a decidedly sub-par campaign last season.

Rashford’s troubles also appear to have taken a giant slice out of his confidence, with Rashford notably reluctant to go at opposing defenders in one-v-one situations.

Indeed, Rashford had the chance to drive at an isolated Ibrahima Konate during one moment against Liverpool, though elected to take the safe option when passing inside.

That moment was picked up on by Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville during the contest.

Neville exclaimed at the time: “He had a one-on-one with Konate and you might not be having a great day, you might not be having a great time – but you’ve still got to go for it and take the one-on-one on.

“And he just turned back. That just tells you where his head’s at.”

Rashford can excel again, but only if leaving Man Utd?

Now, former Man Utd stalwart Nicky Butt – who won 15 major honours during his time in United’s senior side – has suggested Rashford must leave his boyhood club for the benefit of his career.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Butt was adamant Rashford can still become one of the world’s deadliest wingers. As recently as the 2022/23 season Rashford scored a career-best 30 goals across all competitions.

But in Butt’s mind, Rashford may need to take a step back in order to take two steps forward. In simpler terms, Butt believes Rashford would benefit from joining a lower profile club where the spotlight doesn’t shine so bright.

When asked what’s gone wrong for Rashford, Butt replied: “I don’t know and it’s actually sad watching that because I’ve known Marcus since he was probably eight or nine at Man United coming through and he’s always been the one that you hold hope for.

“I do believe and people will be screaming down the phone now probably but I do believe he’s still got the talent to be one of the best top players in the world.

“He’s just not clicking for the last few years at Man United, you’re always saying he’s just going to do it, he’s going to do it but it’s looking like maybe it’s time for a change for him.

“No one really knows what his mentality is, but there’s a lot of talent within that man and he’s a top, top footballer.

“But it’s just not happening for Man United now, people always point to the fact of his body language, he doesn’t care, I can tell you now he does care, he’s a proper lad but he’s just not clicking for him.

“Maybe it is time to go and find a club where he can get a bit of a deep breath, the eyes aren’t on him all the time.”

Is Rashford criticism fair?

Butt concluded by acknowledging the mass criticism Rashford is receiving at present.

While it’s completely fair to point out Rashford has been well below par for 14 months now, Butt was keen to stress the winger is by no means alone in a United shirt in that regard.

“He’s the excuse for all the fans,” continued Butt. “All the fans look at him and it’s not just him, the whole team, the whole squad needs to up the game.”

The outlook on Rashford might not be so negative had new signing Joshua Zirkzee converted his chances against Liverpool.

Rashford put two golden opportunities on a plate for the Dutch frontman, though the two assists went begging after Zirkzee failed to convert.

