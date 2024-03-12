Unhappy Man Utd star among six youngsters Ratcliffe could look to sell this summer

Manchester United are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window and several of their youngsters could be sold as Sir Jim Ratcliffe eyes an ambitious rebuild.

There can be no denying that the Red Devils have fallen below expectations this season. With the club currently eight points adrift of the top four, plenty of work needs to be done this summer.

While youngsters such as Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have made a name for themselves under Erik ten Hag, other prospects have found opportunities harder to come by.

With the club looking to raise money in order to fund their summer transfer targets, United could look to cash in on several of their unwanted youngsters.

We’ve taken a closer look at some of United’s prospects who seem surplus to requirements and could be sold this summer.

Amad Diallo

The United winger recently deleted all references to the club on his social media before then taking down his accounts entirely.

This has led to some speculation surrounding his future at the club, although Diallo himself has insisted he’s no longer on social media for a different reason.

“I’ve deactivated my social media for a month just to focus on Ramadan. Stop the hatred, there’s nothing wrong with what I did,” Diallo said via a Snapchat post.

“It’s holy month for me and social media is a place where there are bad things to see during fasting.”

Regardless of his reasoning for coming off social media, there’s no denying that he faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford. Since returning from a knee injury in December, he’s only played 63 minutes of football and seems to be growing frustrated with his situation.

The 21-year-old seemed particularly disgruntled when he was left on the bench for United’s FA Cup clash with Newport County in January. After the match, Diallo liked a social media post which suggested he should leave the club.

While on loan with Sunderland last season, Diallo showcased what he is capable of. Registering 14 goals and three assists, he played a crucial role in the Black Cats making the playoffs.

His contract at Old Trafford expires in 2025, although the club does have the option to extend by a further year. Given his lack of opportunities under Ten Hag, an exit this summer seems more than likely.

Alvaro Fernandez Carreras

After spending the first half of the season on loan with Granada, the Spanish full-back then joined Benfica in January for the remainder of the season.

The Portuguese club are obligated to buy Fernandez if he starts in 50 per cent of games. However, as he’s yet to start for Benfica, it seems unlikely that this clause will be triggered.

Regardless of whether he signs for Benfica, his chances of breaking into the United first team seem slim. Despite injuries to fellow left-backs Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw at the start of the season, Ten Hag was still happy to sanction Fernandez’ exit.

“What message did United give me? That I should go out on loan, that Ten Hag didn’t count on me, that I should continue to gain experience, rhythm, and we’ll see what happens in the future,” Fernandez told The Athletic in December.

The 20-year-old full-back has plenty of potential and while he seems surplus to requirements at United, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him flourish elsewhere.

Mason Greenwood

The 22-year-old is expected to leave United this summer and his noteworthy performances for Getafe have drawn the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United are still yet to make a final decision on Greenwood, although the likeliest outcome is that he will be sold, providing that a suitable bid is made.

“Man Utd have not made final decision yet about Mason Greenwood but [the] feeling is that [the] club will be ready to consider proposals in case of permanent transfer bids,” Romano explained.

“Man Utd could cash in on Greenwood this summer, [they’re] waiting for INEOS verdict after internal talks.”

Since joining Getafe on loan, the 22-year-old has scored six goals and has provided five assists in 23 league games. With his contract set to expire in 2025, a sale this summer does seem likely.

Facundo Pellistri

The Uruguayan international featured sparingly for United in the first half of the season and was then sent on loan to Granada for the remainder of the season.

Since joining United in 2020 in a deal worth £9m, Pellistri’s opportunities have been limited. He’s spent the bulk of his time out on loan and has only played 580 minutes for United.

Pellistri’s agent, Edgardo Lasalvia has revealed that his client is not likely to return unless Ten Hag is removed as manager.

“Whether he returns to Manchester in the middle of the year will depend on the performance he shows (at Granada). If Ten Hag continues, it’s going to be difficult,” Lasalvia told Sport 890.

“(Ten Hag) hasn’t used him, valued him, or treated him like a professional.”

Brandon Williams

It seems more than likely that this is the end of the road for Williams at United. The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer, although the club does hold the option to extend by a further year.

He’s spent the season on loan with Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town, although it’s not been a straightforward campaign for the United loanee.

Williams has missed a large chunk of the season through injury and has spent the last few months recovering at his parent club. While Ipswich have the option to sign him permanently, it seems unlikely that they will trigger this clause at this stage.

Hannibal Mejbri

The Tunisian midfielder joined Sevilla on loan in January, with the Spanish club having a €20m purchase option available to them. However, it doesn’t seem likely that this option will be exercised.

Hannibal has only started in one league game for Sevilla since joining and the Spanish club aren’t seemingly interested in making the deal permanent.

While a move to Sevilla seems to be off the cards, a permanent exit from Old Trafford still seems likely. As per reports from last month, Man Utd will accept a permanent offer for the midfielder in the summer.

