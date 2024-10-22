Unhappy Man Utd summer signing already plotting exit strategy as Juventus line up January swoop

An unhappy Manchester United summer signing is already reportedly plotting to leave the club in the January transfer window, with Italian giants Juventus weighing up a move for the player.

Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee is the player in question, with the attacker arriving in a £36.5million move from another Serie A outfit Bologna over the summer.

The 23-year-old has only contributed one goal and zero assists in 11 appearances for United in all competitions so far this season, making just five starts under Erik ten Hag in that time.

Despite his early struggles at Old Trafford, Zirkzee would not be the first player to get off to a slow start at a new club and then eventually come good.

However, it appears that he is already plotting away out of the club in the new yea, with Italian website Calciomercato claiming that the Man Utd forward ‘wants to return’ to Italy.

Zirkzee is worried that Rasmus Hojlund will now be starting in front of him with the Denmark international recovering from an injury sustained in pre-season.

To that end, it’s understood that Zirkzee is ‘starting to regret the choice he made last summer, preferring the Red Devils to various Italian clubs and beyond’.

The report adds that ‘it remains to be seen whether Manchester United would be open to a loan transfer’ to Juventus, who are ‘looking for a player with his characteristics’. Juve have also been boosted by the news that AC Milan have ruled out their own move for the player, despite being interested over the summer.

Yorke feels for ‘young boys’ Zirkzee, Hojlund

Legendary United striker Dwight Yorke, meanwhile, insists that both of the club’s No.9s are “young boys trying to do a man’s job”, with a more experienced frontman needed instead.

Speaking about the Red Devils’ goalscoring issues this season, Yorke told Prime Casino: “It’s not there, is it? It’s not there. We’ve played seven games, did our strikers even score? That tells you. Haaland has scored more goals than our strike force put together, that tells you what you need to know.

“We’ve asked these young boys to come in and do a man’s job at United. The expectation is really high. Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, these guys are unknown. At United you always had someone you could learn from. When I came in, Teddy and Cole, they’d already set the standards.

“There’s nobody with those standards at United right now. These players are coming in with nobody around them to learn from. Unless you bring in an established player, you’re bringing in kids to do a man’s job. They’re still in that learning process until you get to 25 or 26. Then you’ve done your apprenticeship.”

Yorke is also concerned about Zirkzee and Hojlund’s ability to frighten defenders in the Premier League, adding: “Of course, there are exceptions like Haaland, but we’ve got guys still trying to find their feet at the club, let alone the Premier League. We don’t have that kind of presence up top, to threaten defenders.

“When we used to play, there was always a name like Van Nistelrooy, me, and Wayne Rooney. Defenders don’t look forward to that. Now we’ve got Hojlund and Zirkzee, not household names to give you sleepless nights.

“That’s why United are easy to play against, they don’t pose a threat like they used to. Yes, they’ve got good players. Rashford on his day is as good as anyone else. Amad, who’s a young kid coming in, has looked promising when he’s played.

“Antony is not producing. We’ve got a mixture of everything. We’re all hoping that these guys are going to come to the forefront, but they’re young boys, still learning.”

Latest Man Utd news: Four names in frame for Ten Hag post / Araujo move update

Manchester United continue to search for potential Erik ten Hag replacements and TEAMtalk sources have exclusively revealed four names on their shortlist.

The Red Devils picked up an important three points against Brentford on Saturday and while that has improved the atmosphere behind the scenes at Old Trafford, the pressure remains on the Dutchman.

Indeed, TEAMtalk sources say that club chiefs continue to search for potential successors, with four names in the frame for the Old Trafford post.

Meanwhile, United and Chelsea are still reportedly monitoring the contract talks of an outstanding Barcelona centre-back as they weigh up moves in 2025.

Uruguay international Ronald Araujo is the player in question, with the defender emerging as a top Premier League target, and latest reports give both clubs hope of a potential deal.

IN FOCUS – Zirkzee a slow starter

As mentioned above, Zirkzee is still adapting to his new surroundings and needs time before any major judgments are made on his future.

Joshua Zirkzee’s record for Bologna at this time last year compared to now for Manchester United

However, much depends on whether or not is feeling settled at Old Trafford when it comes to those reports of the player favouring a quick return to Italy.

Time will tell over the coming months as United face a busy spell of games leading up to the festive period.