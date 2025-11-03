Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has accused Manchester United of agreeing to sell an ‘unstoppable’ player in the form of Camp Nou loanee Marcus Rashford.

Szczesny admits he was delighted to see Old Trafford outcast Rashford join him in Catalonia last summer, having played against the ‘special’ attacking talent while he was in the Premier League.

While Barcelona signed Rashford on an initial season-long loan deal, Man Utd have already agreed to sell him on a permanent transfer next summer for a reported fee of €30million (£26m, $35m).

That sort of fee appears to be shrewd business from the reigning LaLiga champions for a player who has enjoyed an impressive start to life in Spain, scoring five goals in all competitions so far.

And Szczesny believes Rashford deserves even more from his contributions to Barcelona to date, describing him as a ‘complete player’.

“Marcus is an excellent player, I love him a lot,” Szczesny told Barca’s YouTube channel. “Direct in his play, attacks with speed, and he’s contributed to a lot of goals.

“I think he’s a complete player, and I remember him since he was 18 or 19 in the Premier League. I knew he was special back then.

“He has fewer goals than he deserves, because in training, when he’s having a good day, you can’t stop him.

“If he shows that magical right foot more in matches, he’ll be very dangerous.”

Is Amorim making a major Rashford error?

It was Amorim who sanctioned Rashford’s exit after growing frustrated with his form on the pitch, along with his output in training.

The 28-year-old England star spent the second half of last season at Aston Villa before sealing a dream move to Barca over the summer.

Speaking last month, Rashford admitted he wanted to extend his spell in Catalonia beyond this season, telling ESPN: “Oh yeah, for sure.

“I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player is an honour.”

But is Amorim making a major blunder by getting rid of a player of Rashford’s talents? The simple answer is NO, especially when it comes down to the relationship between the two and how he fits into the Portuguese tactician’s system.

There is clearly a clash of personalities when it comes to the pair, while the only position the former could play in Amorim’s unchangeable formation would be as central striker, which does not suit his skillset.

