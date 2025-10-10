Denmark boss Brian Riemer took aim at Manchester United and Ruben Amorim after Rasmus Hojlund continued his fine start to the season away from Old Trafford, while also earning rave reviews for his latest display on international duty.

After a tough couple of years at United following his big-money move from Atalanta, Hojlund completed a £5million (€5.7m / $6.6m) loan switch to Napoli over the summer, an agreement that also includes a obligation to make the move permanent for £38m (€43.6m / $50.5m) if the Italian side secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Having scored just four goals in 32 Premier League outings last term, Hojlund is already halfway to that mark with Napoli in just four Serie A outings and seems to have a new lease of life since returning to Serie A. He has also netted twice in two Champions Leagues outings thus far to rub further salt into Man Utd wounds.

And, following his two goal-display against Belarus on Thursday evening, his international manager firmly believes that Hojlund is capable of success in any country, including England. However, in doing so, he clearly took a shot at the situation the striker was dealing with at Old Trafford and the first set-up under Red Devils boss Amorim.

Riemer said, via TipsBladet: “I think Rasmus has the quality for both leagues, without discussion. Does he fit in Italian football? Yes. There was no doubt about that, because he had already proven that. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t fit in English football. On the contrary, I would almost say.”

He added: “The fact that he is now on a well-functioning team and has players around him who take pride in doing good for others helps to make the outcome for a striker like Rasmus, who needs to be serviced. It is more important than which league you play in.”

10/10 Hojlund a different beast after Man Utd exit

The Napoli forward scored a brace in the first half of the World Cup qualifying win over Belarus and also laid on an assist for former United team-mate Patrick Dorgu.

Hojlund is clearly loving being back in Italy and, after netting for Napoli against Sporting, the Dane gestured towards the Champions League badge on his sleeve – a tournament he is only playing in due to leaving United.

And his fine form is now translating to international duty with home broadcaster DR giving Hojlund a rating of 10/10 for his display against Belarus.

They stated, in stark contrast to his time at United: “The striker has almost flown into the national team camp this time after lots of goals and even more praise in his recent spell in Italian club Napoli.

“It was exchanged for two goals in the first half against Belarus, while Hojlund also seemed bigger, stronger, and more on his toes than all his opponents. Confidence and form before Sunday.”

🇩🇰Rasmus Hojlund’s second goal of the night against Belarus. pic.twitter.com/ySp90hhP8v — Napoli Zone (@TheNapoliZone) October 9, 2025

TV2, meanwhile, rated Hojlund as having a 9/10 appearance, adding plenty of praise.

“Denmark’s first striker is back in top form. Two easy goals and a generous layup for Patrick Dorgu were a great result. Confirmed his good form from Napoli.”

