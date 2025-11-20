Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign in-demand AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, who has also been linked with Liverpool, and the timeline for his potential signing has now been revealed.

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of AZ’s most important players, having notched two goals and two assists in 11 league appearances this season.

Smit has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League, though Real Madrid have also been deemed big admirers, too by other outlets.

A report earlier this week claimed that Liverpool boss Arne Slot is a big fan of the teenager. He knows him well from his time as a coach at AZ and reportedly wants to bring him to Anfield.

However, according to Caught Offside, United are the only side so far to have ‘made contact’ with the player’s entourage. But a transfer is more likely to occur next summer, rather than in January.

“Everyone at AZ is aware that Smit is likely to attract offers, and they’re open now to letting him go for the right price next summer,” a source reportedly told Caught Offside.

“£25m is the figure I’m hearing, and I wouldn’t be surprised if a deal ends up initially being agreed in January to then go through in the summer.

“Christopher Vivell [United’s director of recruitment] has been internally discussing Smit for some time now, and he’s also contacted the player to sound him out about a move,” my source said.

“It’s important to note that this is not the same as formal club-to-club talks or anything like that, so it’s still early days, but a sign of United’s intent, for sure.”

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Who from Wharton, Baleba or Anderson Man Utd should prioritise signing? – ‘A game-changer for Amorim’

Man Utd searching for their next midfield superstar

We have consistently reported that strengthening in midfield is a top priority for United. TEAMtalk understands the plan is for them to sign one midfielder in January, and another next summer.

Smit certainly has the potential to be world-class. His playing style has drawn comparisons with Barcelona superstar Pedri, and a move to a top side seems inevitable.

£25m could be considered a bargain for Smit if he reaches the levels expected of him, but even if United are the only side to have ‘made contact’ so far, more suitors, including potentially Liverpool, are set to emerge in the coming weeks.

He isn’t the only midfielder of interest to the Red Devils. The likes of Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba all figure highly on the shortlist.

However, the trio could be out-of-reach in January. If the same goes for Smit, they are likely to focus their efforts on attainable winter targets, for now.

Smit is certainly a player to keep a close eye on. He is contracted with AZ until 2028, so they are in a position where they could stand firm and wait to sell him next summer, as reports suggest.

Latest Man Utd news: McTominay return / Rennes pair scouted

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that the Red Devils have made contact with Scott McTominay’s agents over a potential return to Old Trafford.

McTominay has impressed for Napoli since leaving United and other Premier League sides Arsenal, Tottenham, and Everton are also considering moves for him.

However, Napoli will demand a mammoth sum for a mid-season sale.

In other news, United have reportedly sent scouts to watch Rennes youngsters Jeremy Jacquet and Mohamed Kader Meïte in action recently.

Jacquet was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer, before they decided to focus on other targets.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.