Man Utd could make mockery of expected Sancho exit by signing exciting replacement in ridiculous €6m deal

Manchester United could reportedly sign Brondby winger Nicolai Vallys for a cut-price fee of around €6million in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Denmark international has emerged as a target for United and Premier League rivals Aston Villa in recent times and could end up being a replacement for the out-of-favour Jadon Sancho – if the England winger quits Old Trafford, as expected, in the new year.

Vallys‘ contract at Brondby runs until 2026 and, while the attacker was valued at €10m in the last summer transfer window, it’s reported that the Danish side will have to ‘adjust the price tag’ in order facilitate an exit – hence the drop in price.

A report from Ekstra Bladet states that although the player is regarded as ‘one of the Superliga’s absolute best players’, Brondby sporting director Carsten V. Jensen is not expecting to fetch any more than around €6m for the attacking talent.

That is largely down to the fact that top Danish talent rarely sells for big money when bought directly from the Superliga.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding start to the new campaign, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in just 13 games.

With United and Villa scouts watching on Sunday, Vallys delivered a man-of-the-match performance, setting up the opener with a clever header before scoring an emphatic winner as Brondby got the better of Nordsjaelland 2-1.

Vallys a straight swap for Sancho

Vallys also has the ability to play on both wings, despite being right-footed. So, in that regard, he would be a like-for-like swap for Sancho.

The forward also recently made his international debut for Denmark in a Euro 2024 qualifier against San Marino in September.

The report adds that his attacking style of play and footballing intelligence have piqued the interest of a number of top clubs.

And, despite the fact that United have already spent heavily under Ten Hag, they are still in the market for players who can improve their under-performing squad.

Add in the fact that Sancho continues to be shunned by Ten Hag and looks a certainty to be offloaded in January, and the addition of Vallys for that sort of fee could end up being a shrewd investment.

