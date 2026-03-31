Man Utd told only offer ‘too good to refuse’ can secure superb Bayern signing as Cole Palmer truths revealed

Manchester United are facing potential disappointment in their efforts to sign a high quality left-back from Bayern Munich, while TEAMtalk can also reveal where the club stands in their efforts to bring Cole Palmer to Old Trafford this summer.

It’s no secret that United are on the hunt for a new left-back this summer as they search for a long-term Luke Shaw replacement, in what’s expected to be a bust summer of ins and outs at Old Trafford.

With Champions League qualification looking good for next season, Man Utd need quality additions to compete at the top level of European football, but it looks like they could be priced out of a move for a talented left-back.

Bayern standing firm over Alphonso Davies

United remain interested in a summer deal for 25-year-old Bayern star Alphonso Davies, but the Bundesliga champions are currently unwilling to sanction his departure.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Bavarian outfit would need an offer “too good to refuse” to sell the Canadian international this summer, in complete contrast to a recent report from our sources.

We’ve been told that Davies has been offered to a host of Premier League clubs, including United and Liverpool, despite still being under contract until 2030.

Davies is widely regarded as one of the most dynamic full-backs in world football, and is now back to full fitness after recovering from a serious ACL injury he suffered in March 2025.

In terms of an asking price, things are a little sketchy in that department, with the player currently valued at €45million (£39m / $52m) on Transfermarkt.

That valuation appears low for a player of the quality of the Bayern star, although his injury issues are surely playing a part there.

This season, Davies has played 13 times, while chalking up two assists ahead of a home World Cup for Canada in which he is expected to play a leading role for his country.

But in terms of United’s interest in the player, it appears that a deal could still be, if they are willing to submit a significant offer in the summer.

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Chelsea stance on Palmer sale revealed

TEAMtalk an reveal that Chelsea have firmly declared star attacker Cole Palmer as not for sale, amid strong interest from Europe’s elite, including Manchester United.

Indeed, according to well-placed sources, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy has no intention of parting with their most influential player this summer, even if a British record offer comes in.

The 23-year-old has scored 53 goals and provided 32 assists in 122 appearances for the Blues since his £42.5million switch from the Etihad in summer 2023 – an impressive record of a goal contribution every 1.43 appearances.

His performances have elevated him to one of the Premier League’s standout talents, making him a prime target for clubs seeking to bolster their attacking options.

Our sources have previously reported how the club Palmer supported as a youngster, Man Utd, have been ‘actively exploring’ his situation ahead of the summer. But Chelsea are standing firm, amid reports of growing frustration among some of the squad’s senior players regarding the club’s current model and direction.

Despite this, the board remains resolute in their policy of retaining their best assets, leaving United’s hopes of striking a deal for Palmer now looking incredibly slim.

However, as the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on whether the club’s firm stance holds or if record-breaking offers could test their resolve.

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Seven Man Utd summer exits

According to reports, United have chosen seven players who will join veteran Brazilian midfielder Casemiro in parting ways with the club this summer.

The 34-year-old will be the first notable Old Trafford exit after United already confirmed the former Real Madrid star will leave when his current contract expires.

Despite a growing clamour for Casemiro to stay, due to his excellent form under interim manager Michael Carrick, both sides have decided that a move is the best overall outcome.

Casemiro’s exit makes a midfield overhaul a priority for Man Utd, especially with Champions League qualification looking more and more likely and other exits expected to raise funds for new additions.

As per a report from Sky Sports, it’s already been decided that Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia will depart Man Utd when their contracts expire, while five other players are ‘set to leave’ for fees.

These players are Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford, with Man Utd ‘likely’ to receive ‘over £100m’ for their exits – if they manage to hit their targets.

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More Man Utd news: Nagelsmann controversy; defender targets Old Trafford switch

Casemiro has outlined why Manchester United should give the permanent manager’s job to Michael Carrick, while rumoured target Julian Nagelsmann has caused controversy in German circles.

Elsewhere, United have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign a highly-rated young defender from France this summer, with sources close to the situation telling us the 23-year-old Englishman would be ‘very keen’ on a move to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, there’s one lingering ‘concern’ and a few other minor ones that are preventing Man Utd from pushing the button on signing Newcastle ace Sandro Tonali this summer.

Finally, a fresh report claims Liverpool are a genuine threat to sign a midfielder Manchester United are scouting, and an ‘astronomical’ offer will see a deal greenlit.