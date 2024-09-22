Man Utd identify long-term Fernandes replacement as Ashworth turns to incredible assists machine

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on highly-rated Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Oscar Gloukh as a long-term replacement for skipper Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international turned 30 earlier this month and it appears that the Red Devils are already plotting who will eventually replace him, amid links to 20-year-old playmaker Gloukh.

The Israel international has been an outstanding presence at Salzburg since joining them for £5.8million €7m, $7.8m) from Maccabi Tel Aviv in January 2023.

An incredible run of form last season saw Gloukh notch nine goals and add 18 assists in all competitions, leading to other Premier League clubs joining United in the race for his signature.

However, Fussball News states the Old Trafford outfit are considering making an offer for the player, although it will more likely be next summer than the January window.

Salzburg do have a proven track record of selling prodigious young talents for the right price, and Gloukh could be made available if the right offer is presented as well.

The report also adds that there is every chance the attacking midfielder will entertain a move to the Premier League, given that he has all the attributes to be a success in England.

Gloukh already has Premier League aspirations

Gloukh, who played three times for his country at the Paris Olympics and scored in a draw with Paraguay, has notched 23 goals in 101 senior career appearances to date.

The talented attacker was also part of the Israel side which reached the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championship in July 2023, where they were beaten 3-0 by eventual winners England.

Speaking after that match he revealed that eventually moving to the Premier League was something very much on his radar, having been wowed by England internationals Curtis Jones and Angel Gomes at that tournament and in the semi-final in particular.

Gloukh said: “It was special. The best I saw there, it was Curtis Jones and Angel Gomes. Both were playing as sixes and I think, against us, maybe they lost the ball once all game!

“They moved the ball, their positioning [was good], they controlled the game – every minute. We didn’t touch the ball a lot. We were more defensive. But to see them, Premier League players, this is the level you want to go to, to get to. It was a good experience.”

In terms of his playing style, Gloukh been described as a player with a deft touch who easily finds pockets of space in between defensive and midfield lines and did not look out of place during his six appearances for Salzburg in the Champions League last season.

United pushing for Ederson deal as Greenwood suitors emerge

In other United news, the Red Devils are reportedly ready to make a fresh bid to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with Dan Ashworth stepping up his plans to find a replacement for Casemiro – and how much the Red Devils will need to pay for a January deal has come to light.

According to TNT Sports Brasil, the 25-year-old is ‘still very much in their sights’ after a failed summer bid for the player, with his midweek Champions League outing against Arsenal only reinforcing Ashworth’s wish to sign him.

Competition for his services, though, will be tough with Newcastle, Barcelona and Inter Milan listed as candidates for his signature, while his price tag has also been revealed.

Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood is reportedly generating interest from four of the biggest clubs in Europe following his impressive start to life with Marseille.

The 22-year-old left United to join Roberto de Zerbi’s side following an impressive loan spell with Getafe in the 2023/24 campaign.

And now it’s been revealed which four clubs have all been ‘watching Greenwood closely’ this season.

Gloukh stock rising rapidly