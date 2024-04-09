Man Utd make Willy Kambwala plans that could save club millions after passing stiff Liverpool test

Manchester United coaches and staff were reportedly hugely impressed with Willy Kambwala’s performance in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday and are now making plans for the player for next season.

The 19-year-old centre-back was making just his second Premier League start after injuries to Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw for the game against Jurgen Klopp’s title challengers.

Kambwala has made eight total senior appearances for the Red Devils so far in the 2023-24 campaign, but it did not show at Old Trafford over the weekend.

After a tough first-half for United, in which they could easily have found themselves more than 1-0 down, Erik ten Hag’s men rallied before a late Mo Salah penalty earned the visitors a 2-2 draw in a thrilling contest.

A well-placed source is said to have told Football Insider that United chiefs feel that the defender has “huge” potential after breaking into the first-team set-up.

That same source reports that Kambwala is now set to be involved more regularly next season as a result of the display he produced against United’s bitter rivals.

Raphael Varane’s exit could well facilitate a promotion for Kambwala, with the former Real Madrid man tipped to leave on a free transfer this summer after fresh talks with the club recently.

There also continue to be doubts over the long-terms futures of Harry Maguire, Lindelof and Evans at Old Trafford.

Kambwala stats show up well in Liverpool draw

Kambwala, who previously started in the Premier League against West Ham in December, impressed alongside Maguire against Liverpool.

He won three of his four duels, made one interception and thrilled fans with a vital tackle on Reds forward Darwin Nunez.

The 6ft 4in central defender is currently under contract until June 2025, having joined the club from French side Sochaux in 2020.

While he predominantly plays as a centre-back, Kambwala also has the ability to fill in at right-back.

That sort of versatility could end up saving the club millions in the summer as they look to sign at least one and potentially two new central defenders.

The likes of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Wolves star Max Kilman continue to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, although signing either player would take a decent chunk out of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s transfer budget for the summer.

United are back in action on Saturday evening when they head to Bournemouth in the Premier League, looking to close the gap on fifth-placed Aston Villa in the chase for Champions League football.