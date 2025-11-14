Manchester United will prioritise midfield additions in the January transfer window, and TEAMtalk understands they are interested in signing Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi, though they’ll face competition.

We have consistently reported that Ruben Amorim is keen to bring in TWO new midfielders: one in January, and another next summer.

A mid-season addition could also allow disgruntled youngster Kobbie Mainoo to leave on loan, who is keen for more consistent playing time.

The likes of Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba figure highly on the Red Devils’ shortlist, but signing any of the trio will be difficult in January and very expensive.

But they have others on their radar, and TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Lille’s 18-year-old sensation Bouaddi is admired by United, and he is likely to be the subject of bids this winter.

“At the moment, we know that Man United are a little bit stuck when it comes to adding to their midfield because their top options are difficult to unlock,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk. “It’s making me wonder how they view other players that aren’t as important for the present but still fit the longer plan.

“One of them is Ayyoub Bouaddi, who they really like and have watched many times. They are aware that other clubs are also in for him and it’s getting to the stage where I can see someone making an offer for him in January.

“Juventus are looking at it closely and it might take something like this to force United into a decision sooner rather than later.”

Man Utd are big admirers of Ligue 1 youngster

Bouaddi, a French under-21s international, broke into Lille’s first team last season and has now established himself as one of their most important players.

The teenager has started 11 Ligue 1 games this season, making 16 appearances across all competitions overall, including four in the Europa League.

Bouaddi has earned rave reviews in France, and with the likes of United and Juventus circling, it seems only a matter of time before he joins a top side.

His contract only runs until 2027, which means if Lille are unable to tie him down to an extension, they’ll have to consider selling him in the next two transfer windows.

Otherwise, they run the risk of losing Bouaddi on a cut-price deal in January 2027, or for free the following summer.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Arsenal are leading United in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi.

Dortmund’s stance remains firm: no extension without concessions, and no sale below €70m (£62m / $81m) in January. Arsenal’s financial muscle – bolstered by Champions League revenue and potential sales – positions them strongly.

In other news, Chelsea are reportedly planning to make an approach for United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who is growing frustrated by his lack of consistent minutes.

