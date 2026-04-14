Man Utd quoted £40m for dazzling attacker as Wilcox closes in on masterclass signing

Manchester United have been told to cough up £40million if they want to sign one of their top attacking targets this summer, while sporting director Jason Wilcox looks to be closing in on a top Premier League centre-back.

The Red Devils are preparing for a busy summer, with the potential appointment of a new manager if Michael Carrick’s interim stint comes to a natural end, while there are also expected to be a number of changes to the first-team squad.

All areas of that squad are being looked at, although a fresh report suggests Man Utd have been given a price for a talented Monaco playmaker.

Monaco name their price for Maghnes Akliouche

France international Akliouche is a player attracting plenty of attention after a superb season at Monaco, with Tottenham having tried and failed to secure his signature in the January window.

United, however, are expected to be one of the clubs that make a move for the 24-year-old, who predominantly lines up on the right-wing but is also capable of operating as a No.10.

According to a report from Football Insider, Monaco are ready to sanction Akliouche’s exit this summer and will accept an offer of £40million (€46m / $54m) to get a deal over the line.

Akliouche has 15 goal contributions across all competitions this season, and would provide strong competition for current United attackers Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Amad Diallo in the wide areas.

United have, at times this season, lacked a real cutting edge, although that has improved under Carrick. The potential signing of Akliouche would go some way to fixing that issue.

However, the Red Devils will not have it all their own way when trying to secure his signature, with our sources recently revealing how Liverpool are also weighing up Akliouche as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement.

Either way, there’s a strong chance that the French attacker ends up in the Premier League this summer, it just remains to be seen where.

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United closing in on classy centre-back

Manchester United have reportedly edged closer to signing Bournemouth standout Marcos Senesi, with the centre-back said to have cooled talk of a move abroad this summer.

Senesi has emerged as one of the most sought-after free agents in the Premier League, with a plethora of top sides looking to land the Argentine.

We revealed in early April that Senesi ‘dreams’ of joining Barcelona. However, a report from talkSPORT has delivered an update on the 28-year-old’s situation and claims that the defender has warmed to the idea of staying in England.

United, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been linked with the Cherries star, although the latter have seen their chances virtually disappear as they battle to remain in the Premier League.

The report adds that both United and Spurs have ‘explored’ moves for Senesi, with Red Devils sporting director Jason Wilcox leading the charge, and a switch to Old Trafford looks set to accelerate now that he is open to staying in the Premier League.

Chelsea could attempt to throw a spanner in the works, given they hold ‘historical interest’ in Senesi, who is keen on ‘agreeing terms with a new club before the season ends.’

Senesi did actually reach an ‘verbal agreement’ with Bournemouth earlier this season that he would not be sold in January, with the player now set for a nice payday wherever he moves to next.

United are just hoping that it will be them that wins the race for his signature, despite the fact they recently tied Harry Maguire down to a new deal.

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Carrick job hopes still alive

TEAMtalk understands that any move by Man Utd to make Michael Carrick their next permanent boss will not be based purely on results, with the club’s chase for a new boss shaping up to be far more nuanced than previous appointments.

Our insider Graeme Bailey has spoken to sources at Old Trafford following Monday’s shock 2-1 home defeat to Leeds, a result which marked Carrick’s first home loss since taking charge of United in January after Ruben Amorim’s exit.

In light of that loss, questions have been raised in some sections of the media over the 44-year-old’s suitability for the long-term position, with INEOS also ready to open talks with a top-class alternative in the form of Julian Nagelsmann.

Despite that setback, United remain third in the table and firmly on course for a top-five finish, which would secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

And crucially, insiders say the club’s thinking goes far beyond the league table.

“United have learnt some lessons here,” Bailey revealed. “Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s appointment was almost solely based on results, whilst Ruben Amorim came on the crest of his reputation.

“When you speak to United and people within the club, they have garnered so much respect for Carrick and his team in terms of how they have managed the club, not just the first team.

“Players and staff alike have been truly bowled over by his tenure – the way he operates is hugely impressive.”

Importantly, United insist that no final decision has yet been made, and sources indicate that remains the case, despite the Leeds result.

The club have continued to assess multiple candidates, with some emerging into contention largely due to the benchmark Carrick has set during his interim spell.

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More Man Utd news: Old Trafford exit; Camavinga chase latest

A rarely-spotted Manchester United star is not expected to play for the club again after a summer switch back to his home country took a GIANT step forward.

Elsewhere, Noah Sadiki remains firmly on the radar of a growing number of top clubs, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Manchester United are now facing significant competition for the Sunderland star’s signature.

Finally, United have been dealt a huge blow in their quest to bring Eduardo Camavinga to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the midfielder’s stance on leaving Real Madrid.