Manchester United will put a centre-back on their end-of-season shopping list, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk, with a timetable set as to when their top targets will be shortlisted.

The complete squad overhaul is continuing across 2026 as the club strive to plant themselves back among the Premier League’s top sides.

The improvements in attack, and with Senne Lammens in goal, have proved to be important and relatively successful so far – with recruitment staff now focusing on what comes next.

TEAMtalk have been told that there is still plenty of work to be done, as there is an intent to bolster situations all over the field, and the heart of the defence is on the agenda.

Man Utd are going to resist the temptation to sign a central defender in January, with a belief they should be able to cope with the challenges of this season with the options they already have.

The fact they have no European football and are out of the Carabao Cup has helped, but there is complete awareness that next season’s schedule should be much tougher, if their aims are achieved of landing back in the Champions League or Europa League.

As such, United will seek to sign a new centre-back at the end of the season, with targets to be decided before the World Cup begins.

Man Utd still making January plans

United’s more immediate plans are to sign a central midfielder in January, while they also have hope of finding a new wing-back option.

A new back-up striker is also going to join in either January or the summer with the club still weighing up exactly which sort of profile to aim for in that area.

There remains a possibility, too, that United replace Altay Bayindir with a new goalkeeper to back-up and compete with Senne Lammens – who has quickly established himself as the No.1.

The Red Devils are back in action on Saturday when they head to Tottenham Hotspur in the lunchtime Premier League kick-off.

Latest Man Utd news: Elliot Anderson update; Branthwaite message

First up, United are intensifying their pursuit of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, viewing him as a prime and realistic target for the January transfer window, and TEAMtalk can reveal an offer is being prepped.

Elsewhere, Everton have delivered a resounding message to suitors, including United, who are circling defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

And finally, the Red Devils have reportedly given the green light by Sir Jim Ratcliffe to bid for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba in January – but our information suggests the club has a different path in mind when it comes to a winter window signing, amid talk of a £90m bid.

