Man Utd transfers: Rivals priced out of deal for top midfield target as door opens wide for superb Ten Hag raid

Manchester United’s efforts to get Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on board could finally be coming to a close after Napoli pulled out of the race for his signature.

Amrabat has been heavily linked with a move away from Florence since the World Cup, with the Premier League tipped as the most likely destination for the Morocco international.

The 27-year-old was outstanding as he guided his country to the semi-finals in Qatar, while also putting himself firmly in the shop window.

Those performances sparked plenty of interest in the player in January, although Fiorentina were always determined to keep one of their star men until the summer.

But with just a matter of days remaining in the summer window, interest in Amrabat has soared again – and United are waiting to strike.

Liverpool have also been after the Fiorentina man, along with Napoli, but journalist Enzo Bucchioni states that the Italian champions won’t put up the money to match Aurelio de Laurentiis’ demands.

And with Liverpool having signed Wataru Endo as a holding midfielder, it appears that the way is completely clear for Erik ten Hag to get his man.

The Red Devils boss is desperate to bring in some help for Casemiro, who has been over-run in United’s midfield so far this season, and Amrabat is viewed as the ideal signing.

Ten Hag worked with Amrabat during their time together at FC Utrecht and knows exactly what he would be getting from the Moroccan.

Journalist rules out Napoli move

But in terms of Napoli striking a deal for the player instead, Bucchioni said: “Amrabat at Napoli? I have definite news in this regard.

“President Rocco Commisso is asking for no less than thirty million euros. And I really don’t believe that Aurelio De Laurentiis would accept paying so much money for the midfielder. However, relations between the presidents are certainly very good.

“I don’t think Napoli are in pole position to buy Amrabat, but if Aurelio De Laurentiis considers him indispensable for his Napoli, then things could also change in the future.

“The player’s situation in Florence is certainly not the best. But the violet club has been clear with his entourage: they must bring thirty million euros, otherwise the player stays in Tuscany.”

The ball now very much appears to be in United’s court if they want the player, although they will have to pay that €30million.

The Red Devils are back in action next Sunday when they take on Arsenal in the Premier League.

