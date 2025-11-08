The only way United can now receive a fee from a flop has been revealed

Manchester United will reportedly let a huge-value flop leave the club for nothing in the summer, and there’s only one way left for them to make ANY money from him, but that type of deal is an unprecedented one.

United have made some poor signings in recent years. The likes of Antony and Andre Onana went down poorly, but Jadon Sancho has panned out as one of the worst.

The winger cost £73million after a 50-goal and 64-assist spell at Borussia Dortmund, and in 83 United games was directly involved in 18 goals.

He was since loaned back to Dortmund and now Aston Villa. Sancho’s contract at United is up in the summer, and though they have an option to extend, they’re not expected to take it.

Indeed, talkSPORT has reported United are likely to cut ties and simply let Sancho go for free, five years on from his £73million move.

Football Insider are reporting on the same track – United don’t see the winger as part of their long-term plans and thus won’t offer him an extension or take up the extra year option.

They will see him leave for free unless a club decided to take him on board in January.

Indeed, the report states United would let Sancho go in the winter if he’s recalled from his loan at Villa, but it would require a transfer fee being paid.

DON’T MISS: 🔴 How Man Utd’s line-up has changed in Ruben Amorim’s first 50 games after £166.3m overhaul

Villa could benefit

For that to happen, United would have to have a club approach them to definitively sign Sancho, and get Villa to agree to cancel the loan, given there’s no break clause.

With no guarantee that a permanent transfer will go through, United are unlikely to let Sancho’s contract at Villa Park be cancelled.

But for the Villans, there could be some benefit in that. They seem unbothered by the prospect of Sancho being with them – he’s played 317 minutes this season and was substituted off after coming on as a sub himself against Manchester City.

Given the cancellation of the loan represents a chance to free up some wage money and perhaps get a better player through the door, Unai Emery could take it.

Loans are almost never cancelled for a permanent move to a different club to go through, though, so whether United can find a suitor for Sancho remains to be seen.

Man Utd round-up: Gomes move possible

TEAMtalk is aware that United have held an interest in Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes.

The Brazilian international will not be sticking around if his club are relegated from the Premier League, and there’s even a chance of a January move.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is also aware that while a midfield move is desired in the winter, United won’t force a signing.

In the summer, though, they’d then like to improve the centre-back and wing-back positions.