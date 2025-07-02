A Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha partnership is exactly what Manchester United need to elevate themselves back up the Premier League table – but it should not spell the end of their attacking additions with a big-name striker needed next, former star Louis Saha has told TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils are determined to bounce back from a dismal 2024/25 campaign that resulted in their lowest ever Premier League finish of 15th. And with Ruben Amorim given the financial backing to sign the players capable of bringing his 3-4-2-1 formation to life, Manchester United have emphasised strengthening their attack first and foremost.

While a deal for Cunha was very quickly agreed, it’s not been such a simple process getting a deal over the line for Mbeumo. And having had two offers turned down already, Brentford continue to play hardball – even revealing the player could stay at the Gtech Stadium – to try and squeeze more money out of United.

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Man Utd told Mbeumo transfer could be OFF as Brentford chief serves chilling warning

Despite the difficulties in securing a deal, former Red Devils striker Saha insists Mbeumo is exactly the sort of talent United need.

Speaking exclusively to TEAMtalk, in association with Coin Poker, Saha stated: “Of course, United have some players who can already offer an attacking threat, but the problem is that there aren’t enough of them, and not enough of them who score regularly.

“Mbeumo is someone that has a proven record in the Premier League, so I think that he will have a huge impact in terms of consistency, in terms of power, what we need, especially at the top. I like his unpredictability as an attacker, he is definitely the type of player that Manchester United need right now.

“On his own, he can create a lot of goals and assists regardless of the tactical system, and without any help from any other players.

“He will get the goals, he will get the assists, and United need both of those things.”

Saha added: “I definitely think that he and Matheus Cunha will enjoy life together, and so will the other players up front. Everything will be more balanced with these new signings. United will have threats through the middle, and on the left and on the right. That’s not been the case for the last few years.”

Man Utd transfers: Viktor Gyokeres should follow for Amorim

With Amorim married to his 3-4-2-1, United are being strongly backed to reunite the Portuguese tactician with his former Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres – and Saha can certainly see why, saying he’d be the perfect addition for the Red Devils.

“Viktor Gyokeres is definitely one of the best No.9s in Europe, and there aren’t many players with scoring records like him. He got about 40 goals last season, and he’s got the ability to be extremely dangerous in the Premier League.

“He’s physically strong, he can hold on to the ball, he can create his own chances. He’s a striker who’s worked out how to be dangerous all the time, and that’s exactly what United need.

“He can operate in the box, run in behind, he can play on the shoulder of defenders. He’s one of the best in the world and you can see it in his numbers. He has the ability to propel Manchester United to another level.

“Gyokeres’ arrival wouldn’t guarantee United the title, but he will always be a threat the opposing team needs to worry about, and that will create more opportunities for players like Cunha, Mbuemo and Bruno [Fernandes].”

Man Utd transfer latest: New move for Rashford; Amorim rejects £70m striker

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford’s brother and agent is working hard on securing the forward a move overseas after David Ornstein confirmed it was game over as far as his Manchester United career is concerned, and with a new Bundesliga suitor strongly considering an offer to rival the player’s ‘dream’ transfer.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United have rejected the chance to sign a clinical striker who previously lit up the Premier League despite being offered a deal, while another club have quickly swept in and secured an agreement.

The transfer guru has also deemed another striker in United’s sights as ‘near impossible’ given the asking price involved.

Any United transfer moves, though, could at least now be aided by an imminent Real Madrid transfer, which will ultimately help put some much-needed additional funds into the Old Trafford kitty.

Mbeumo v Salah v Saka: Man Utd target compares favourably