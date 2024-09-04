‘Unreal’ Manuel Ugarte tasked with saving Man Utd, but shock team-mate hit with savage criticism

Manchester United have been told they are getting a superb player in Manuel Ugarte, with Dan Ashworth hopeful that the midfielder can help turn around the club’s fortunes, while a shock second star has been brutally criticised.

Man Utd have had a disappointing start to the new season, having lost to Brighton and been swept aside by rivals Liverpool since beating Fulham in their opening Premier League game. The likes of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ashworth were expecting it to be an exciting campaign after players such as Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee arrived at Old Trafford, but it is already proving to be tough.

The Man Utd hierarchy have been told to consider sacking manager Erik ten Hag, with Arne Slot already having a bigger impact on how Liverpool play after just three games.

Meanwhile, former Man Utd star Nicky Butt has questioned all five of the club’s summer signings in a scathing assessment of Ashworth’s work.

DON’T MISS – Why Man Utd NEED Manuel Ugarte: The born ball winner who can unlock Kobbie Mainoo

The last of those arrivals, Ugarte, was unveiled to the Man Utd fans before the awful 3-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Uruguay star looks set to play a crucial role for Erik ten Hag by replacing Casemiro in midfield and stopping the Red Devils from being so open.

It remains to be seen whether Ugarte can save Ten Hag his job, but the 23-year-old certainly looks like an upgrade on the declining Casemiro.

Another ex-Man Utd player, Owen Hargreaves, has now given an exciting analysis of Ugarte.

Man Utd latest: Hargreaves a big fan of Ugarte

The pundit said on Rio Ferdinand Presents: “The manager has got to say, ‘right, I have got Casemiro there, he’s one of our best players, he’s on a big contract. I have got to put somebody around him to help him, and I will tell you who might be that guy – Ugarte’.

“That kid is unreal out of position. He’s a walking tackle, so maybe that’s a good little fit, you know, play a little double six and play Ugarte and Casemiro for a little bit to keep the solidity a little bit, play Bruno as a No 10.”

It is hoped that Ugarte can also help fellow midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to continue his sublime development and shine in the long run.

Mainoo has broken through and emerged into an important player for Man Utd amid their midfield woes, despite being only 19 years old.

But Liverpool hero Graeme Souness thinks those at Man Utd are getting too excited about Mainoo early on.

Souness questions Mainoo praise

“I have to say this, I’m not being unkind, Mainoo might be a player, but it’s so Man Utd,” he said on talkSPORT.

“This is not to be critical of Man Utd, it’s never been any different.

“But when someone comes on the scene at Man Utd, in my days they were the ‘new George Best’, or the ‘new Bobby Charlton’, the ‘new Denis Law’.

“It is FC Hollywood, they call Bayern Munich in Germany ‘FC Hollywood’, that’s Man Utd here.

“If anyone shows anything, they’re put into superstardom category, way before they’ve even become a good player.

“And Mainoo right now should be a player that’s flitting in and out of a good team – not coming in and being asked to stand up and play against the very best teams.

“He might be a player one day, but he’s certainly not the go-to man at United like they’re making him out to be in midfield.

“They got ran over, they were not in the game yesterday.”

Given Mainoo’s brilliant rise and top performances last season, there is good reason to suggest that Souness is being harsh with his views on the Englishman.

Although, Souness is right about Man Utd putting too much pressure on Mainoo. By playing him too often and relying on him too much they risk damaging his career in the long run.

READ MORE – Manuel Ugarte: Ranking every player Man Utd have signed from Ligue 1 from worst to best