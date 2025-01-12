Man Utd told unstoppable striker would love to join as ‘perfect’ INEOS deal hyped up

Man Utd have been told to sign Alexander Isak

A former Manchester United star has suggested the Red Devils try to complete a ‘statement’ move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Man Utd paid an initial £64million to sign Rasmus Hojlund in August 2023, and the centre-forward looks set for a bright future at the top of the game. However, United have long been looking for a more experienced striker to help Hojlund out.

United failed to rectify the issue last summer, spending £36.5m to bring in 23-year-old Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna instead.

While Zirkzee is now planning to stay at Old Trafford beyond the January transfer window, United are in the market for a more reliable goalscorer.

Ruben Amorim’s side are rivalling Tottenham Hotspur for Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani.

Ex-United forward Teddy Sheringham, though, has recommended Isak as a player who should be right at the top of Amorim’s wish list.

“Manchester United is still a massive draw for any player and playing for the club is still a highlight of anyone’s career,” Sheringham said (via The Sun).

“Would Alexander Isak consider joining United if a bid came in? Without a doubt.

“I’m not saying a deal will get done but he would be the perfect signing for United.

“He can lead the line and score goals and could be a statement signing for the new regime.

“He is full of confidence at the moment and could lead by example.”

Isak to command monumental price

United will need to smash multiple transfer records to prise Isak away from Newcastle. The Magpies are expected to hold out for at least £150m before selling the Sweden international as he is their talisman.

A deal at that price would break both United and the Premier League’s transfer records.

Given United’s recent financial issues, it will take them time to drum up the funds required to sign Isak. They could begin this process by offloading players such as Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Antony, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof.

United capturing Isak would represent a major blow for Arsenal, as they are huge admirers of his ability.

On Saturday, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer warned Arsenal that Chelsea are best-placed to spend £150m on the 25-year-old.

Shearer added that Newcastle could even increase Isak’s price tag beyond the £150m mark.

Man Utd transfers: Amorim on Mainoo future; Rashford swap

Meanwhile, Amorim has reacted to speculation that Kobbie Mainoo might leave United in the near future.

Contract talks between Mainoo and United have hit a stumbling block and Chelsea are understood to be keeping tabs on the situation.

“I am really happy with Kobbie – he is improving all the time,” Amorim said.

“My players are always my favourite players and I always like to keep them – especially the talented ones.”

Rashford is more likely to depart United than Mainoo. Reports in France claim United are ready to offer Rashford in a swap deal for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position to land Kvaratskhelia, having held direct talks with Napoli for him.

Rashford’s agents have travelled to Italy to discuss his future, though they have spoken with AC Milan and Juventus rather than Napoli so far.

