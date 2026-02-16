Marcus Rashford might not be certain for a move to Barcelona

Marcus Rashford has one big “admirer” at Barcelona, but a change to the personnel at the club would throw a spanner into the works in regards to a permanent transfer from Manchester United.

Rashford wasn’t in the best situation at United previously, with former boss Ruben Amorim clearly not a fan. He headed on a somewhat successful loan to Aston Villa last season and is thriving on loan at Barcelona now.

He has 10 goals and 13 assists in all competitions and it looks likely that the £26million option for his permanent transfer will be taken.

However, insider Pete O’Rourke has suggested Rashford’s move there hinges on president Joan Laporta still being there come the summer.

He told Football Insider: “I think there’s a willingness from both the club and the player to extend their stay at the Camp Nou. He’s enjoyed a productive campaign so far.

“He’s helped Barcelona to the top of La Liga, they’re into the next round of the Champions League, they’ve already won the Super Cup and they’re in the Spanish Cup semi-finals as well.

“There is an option in there as part of that loan deal for Barcelona to make it a permanent £26million. Rashford is happy there and Barcelona are obviously very happy with his time at the club as well.

“Joan Laporta is a big admirer of Marcus Rashford and as I said, if he stays in charge, I would fully expect a deal to be ironed out

“There’s a wish from Rashford himself to stay at Barcelona beyond this loan deal as well.

“So yeah I would think, although there’s maybe a slight obstacle if Laporta is not re-elected, I still think that Barcelona are keen to do this deal. More importantly Marcus Rashford is keen to do the deal as well.”

Does Rashford have a route back?

Former United assistant Rene Meulensteen has suggested that there is a chance Rashford could have a place back at United.

He said: “It could be a route back for Marcus Rashford at Man United, definitely.

“I think Marcus is still as ‘Red’ as anyone because he came through the ranks as a young kid, and that will never go away, that will never leave him.”

However, Danny Murphy feels Rashford’s race at Old Trafford is run.

He said: “I don’t think Michael Carrick, or whoever gets the job, will be able to influence the club to change their approach on Marcus Rashford.

“I think he’s had his chances and opportunities. Also, the fanbase has generally turned on him a little bit.”

Man Utd round-up: Sterling linked

Manchester United have reportedly taken an interest in Raheem Sterling, who has recently taken residence at Feyenoord.

However, it’s claimed he’d cost them £10-15million, which is particularly unlikely given he’s set to be out of contract again in the summer.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that United are monitoring Hayden Hackney, who Michael Carrick managed when he was in charge at Middlesbrough.

And, Louis Saha is advocating for the transfer of Iliman Ndiaye at Old Trafford, who he feels is a hybrid of Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo.

He said: “Ndiaye, from the moment he signed, he’s been an amazing talent. I would love to see him, maybe at some point at Man Utd, to be honest.”

