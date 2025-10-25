‘Unthinkable’ Man Utd signing would obliterate wage structure and break Ratcliffe ‘policy’ – transfer insider

A rumoured Manchester United move for an all-time great will NOT happen and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal why the deal would make no sense on any level for United officials.

The transfer headlines at Old Trafford right now largely revolve around which central midfielder/s they’ll sign in 2026. However, with Joshua Zirkzee having no long-term future at the club and likely leaving in January, Man Utd also intend to sign a new striker who’ll compete with Benjamin Sesko when the time is right.

Reports over the past few days have talked up a potential move for the seventh-highest scoring footballer of all time.

Robert Lewandowski is that man, with his career tally of 680 goals truly astounding. Yet now aged 37, Barcelona are ready to move in a new direction and are not expected to offer the legendary frontman a new contract.

Lewandowski’s existing deal expires at season’s end and all the signs point towards a departure via free agency.

The Daily Star are among those to have touted the possibility of Man Utd moving for Lewandowski. The club do have recent history of signing iconic but older strikers, such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo (second spell).

However, those deals came before Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS cohorts took charge. And according to transfer insider, Dean Jones, the new regime have no appetite whatsoever for more deals of that ilk.

Why Lewandowski to Man Utd is fanciful at best

“There have been links between Man United and Robert Lewandowski but this just seems unthinkable,” insisted Jones. “It does not fit with their philosophy at all, even if he is on a free transfer.

“I have even seen suggestions that he could act like a mentor to Sesko, which I think is extreme and probably unnecessary.

“I’m not sure how much money people think Lewandowski currently makes, but he’s basically the highest earner at Barcelona.

“Man United have a strict policy of how much they are going to pay players, particularly those who are older players.

“Yes, you need a balance and you need some experience. But even if Lewandowski was to halve his wages he would be earning more than the majority of the squad.

“I can not see them entertaining him as a signing unless he took a very radical pay cut.”

