Man Utd urged against sale of Ten Hag’s best player, as Cantona destroys second big Ratcliffe mistake

Manchester United have been told not to sell Scott McTominay as he has been Erik ten Hag’s ‘most successful’ player over the last two years, while Eric Cantona has urged Sir Jim Ratcliffe against a second damaging decision.

McTominay is no longer a regular starter at Man Utd, but he did pop up with several crucial goals for the club last season, some which even saved Ten Hag’s job. Nevertheless, Man Utd are open to suitable offers for the central midfielder so that they can boost their transfer kitty amid the club’s pursuit of stars such as Manuel Ugarte and Jarrad Branthwaite.

On Wednesday, Fulham attempted to overtake the likes of West Ham United and Southampton in the chase for McTominay by launching a bid for his services. That offer came in at £30million, but it was knocked back by Ratcliffe as he would ideally like £40m before selling.

Although, it remains to be seen whether Man Utd will receive an offer worth £40m as the Scotland international has entered the final year of his contract.

But pundit Ally McCoist does not think Man Utd should even be discussing McTominay’s potential exit, naming the 27-year-old as one of the few players who has actually improved under Ten Hag.

“Scott McTominay will stay at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag,” McCoist said.

“You can count on one hand the number of players who have been successful under Ten Hag at Manchester United – McTominay is probably top of the list.

“He’s come in and handled the responsibility of playing for United far better than some of the other players so I think he’ll have a good future at the club under Ten Hag.”

Man Utd latest: McCoist, Cantona issue advice

Man Utd icon Cantona, meanwhile, has dismissed the idea of the club moving away from Old Trafford, even though it is in need of serious repair.

It has been reported that Ratcliffe and his INEOS team want to build a new stadium for Man Utd, one which could become the ‘Wembley of the North’.

But Cantona, who helped Man Utd win five Premier League titles during his spell at Old Trafford, thinks it would be a very bad move.

“No, never,” he replied, when asked if a replacement for Old Trafford should be built. “I think the stadium is very important. I remember the first day I came to Manchester United, I could feel the ghosts of the club, of the players, and everything. The energy of the club.

“The history. It’s a heritage. You can feel the soul of the club, you can feel the energy of the past strongly. It’s very important. I cannot imagine Manchester United without Old Trafford. I cannot imagine Liverpool without Anfield or Real Madrid without the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I think some clubs change their stadiums and lose their soul, like Arsenal for example. When they left Highbury, they lost the soul of this club.”

