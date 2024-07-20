Man Utd urged to break the bank and sign €100m striker who can become next Van Nistelrooy

Manchester United have been told that they should sign another centre-forward after Joshua Zirkzee, with an incredible move for Victor Osimhen suggested.

Zirkzee was targeted by both Arsenal and AC Milan earlier this year, but it is Man Utd who have captured him on a long-term contract. Man Utd have landed the Dutch striker after agreeing a deal with Bologna worth slightly more than his £34million release clause.

Zirkzee, 23, will provide competition and cover for current No 9 Rasmus Hojlund, who was overstretched last season trying to lead Man Utd’s attack for the full campaign.

Man Utd chiefs Dan Ashworth and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are now looking at other areas of the squad that need strengthening, such as central defence and the midfield. The Red Devils have already brought in Leny Yoro and will look at players such as Matthijs de Ligt, Jarrad Branthwaite and Manuel Ugarte next.

But Louis Saha, who scored 42 goals in 124 games during his spell at Man Utd, has urged Ratcliffe to explode back into the striker market with a stunning swoop for Osimhen.

“My dream summer signing would be Victor Osimhen from Napoli, he would really fit the bill at Old Trafford,” the former striker said.

“If I was them I’d be doing everything to try and get him from Napoli, I’d love to see him in a United shirt next season.

“His attitude, his work rate, he is so good in front of goal. He has a belief and confidence that reminds me of David Trezeguet or Ruud van Nistelrooy, strikers who attract the ball to their feet.

Man Utd news: Osimhen would be a ‘proper striker’ for Ten Hag

“Proper strikers are dying but it’s easy to see that Osimhen is one of them.”

It is an interesting time for Saha to compare Osimhen with Van Nistelrooy, as the Dutch coach has recently returned to Old Trafford to become part of Ten Hag’s backroom staff.

Van Nistelrooy will try to help Hojlund and Zirkzee become more prolific in front of goal, and he could work with Osimhen too if Man Utd initiate a big swoop for the Serie A hitman.

But Ashworth and his fellow Man Utd officials will need to work very quickly if they are to bring Osimhen to the Premier League. Recent reports state that Paris Saint-Germain are advancing in talks with Napoli.

PSG are growing in confidence that they can snare the Nigeria ace in a €100m (£84m) deal, despite his release clause being worth over £100m.

PSG landing Osimhen would give Chelsea a much better chance of offloading Romelu Lukaku, as Antonio Conte is eager to reunite with the latter at Napoli.

Should PSG hold off all rival interest in Osimhen and complete a deal for the 25-year-old, then he will replace Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes.

Osimhen will fancy his chances of breaking records in France with PSG, having previously shone in Ligue 1 for Lille.

