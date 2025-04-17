A former Manchester United star has urged Ruben Amorim to fully ‘revamp’ his squad this summer, and to splash the cash on a new goalkeeper amid Andre Onana’s poor run of form.

Onana was at fault for the two goals Man Utd conceded to Lyon in their Europa League quarter-final first leg, which they drew 2-2, and was dropped for Altay Bayindir in their 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday.

Amorim has since announced that Onana will be back between the sticks for their second leg against Lyon tonight. Still, former goalkeeper Ben Foster believes Man Utd need a new shot-stopper to be competitive at the highest level again.

“United are in such a bad place,” Foster said on his ‘Fozcast’ podcast. “They need a whole revamp of the squad. Realistically, we’re talking six, eight, or even 10 players.

“Now they have to get a new goalie, and where are you going to get a new goalie from? If you want a proper goalie in the Premier League to be able to challenge and to do well, you’re paying £50m or £60m.

“If you look at the top goalies in the world, you’re looking at Thibaut [Courtois], Emi Martinez, and Alisson. They’re known as the top goalies in the world because they very rarely make mistakes.

“They make unbelievable saves, they’re confident, and they come out and they help the team. But it’s about not making mistakes and with Onana this season, we’re into double figures.”

Man Utd links with Aaron Ramsdale debunked

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has confirmed that Man Utd are looking at goalkeeper targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils’ recruitment chiefs are running data on various targets, but their hunt is still in its early stages.

And Fletcher reported that Southampton star Aaron Ramsdale has ‘ made Man Utd’s shortlist of possible targets’. However, they have ‘ not moved for him and he is far more likely to head somewhere other than Old Trafford this summer.’

TEAMtalk understands that Leeds United are also admirers of Ramsdale, and the Championship leaders could move for him amid uncertainty surrounding Illan Meslier.

As for Onana, Amorim has confirmed that he will start against Lyon tonight, and how the goalkeeper finishes the season could be crucial in determining his future at Old Trafford.

“[Andre] Onana will play tomorrow,” Amorim told reporters. “I think as a former coach and a player, I try to do things that can help a player in this situation,” he added.

“We talk about managing players physically, but we also have to manage them mentally. This week, my thinking was to put [Andre] Onana to play.”

