Manchester United have been told to bring former Fulham star Joao Palhinha back to the Premier League amid links with his Bayern Munich team-mate Harry Kane.

Palhinha first arrived in England in July 2022 when Fulham signed him from Sporting CP for £20million. During his two years at Craven Cottage, Palhinha became one of the best defensive midfielders around thanks to his incredible appetite for tackles and duels.

The Portugal star was linked with several of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, last summer. But he instead joined Bayern Munich in a €56m deal.

Palhinha has had a frustrating first season in Bavaria though as he has battled fitness issues and has also been rotated by manager Vincent Kompany.

Palhinha remains a top-notch No 6, however. He could emerge as a target for Man Utd this summer as they search for Casemiro’s replacement in midfield.

Ex-Liverpool and Bayern star Didi Hamann has now claimed the 29-year-old could be a transformative signing for United’s fortunes under Ruben Amorim.

He said (via Goal): “I think Joao Palhinha could be a great fit for Manchester United because they need steel in the middle of the park.

“He does the work in the engine room and there is where games are won and lost for United. They have looked weak there at times and I think Palhinha would improve them.

“Things haven’t gone to plan for him at Bayern Munich because Vincent Kompany decided that Joshua Kimmich needed to be back in the middle, the one deficiency in his game is probably his work on the ball and that’s so important at Bayern when they are dominating games.

“He is probably a player to use in the biggest games against the best teams so he can frustrate the opposition.

“He has rarely started and also had an injury, I think he will part ways with the club in the summer and it’s a question of how much money Bayern can get back.”

Man Utd could be ‘offered’ Joao Palhinha

It emerged on April 16 that United are set to be ‘offered’ Palhinha’s signature as Bayern are leaning towards offloading him over Leon Goretzka.

Palhinha’s ‘priority’ is to return to the Premier League, should he be officially put up for sale by the Bundesliga champions.

One report has suggested that summer 2024 signing Manuel Ugarte could follow Casemiro out of Old Trafford this summer as part of United’s ‘fire sale’, as only four players are safe.

United allowing both Casemiro and Ugarte to leave would increase the need for a new midfield enforcer such as Palhinha to be captured.

Of course, Palhinha is not the only Bayern star United have been linked with, as they are also considering a move for England captain Kane to finally add an experienced goalscorer to their squad.

The striker has a £67m release clause in his contract which will drop to £54m in January, though Bayern insist he will not be going anywhere.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can confirm that United are still tracking Victor Osimhen’s situation, despite reports to the contrary.

United will need to fight off a European giant to sign the Nigerian centre-forward, while Arsenal have cooled their interest.

Plus, fan criticism of a current United star has been labelled ‘ridiculous’ by one journalist.

