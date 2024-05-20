A former Manchester United ace has urged the club to offload Casemiro this summer, despite the defensive midfielder being ‘a legend of the game’.

After helping Real Madrid win a host of trophies including five Champions Leagues and three Spanish titles, Casemiro’s spell at the Bernabeu came to an end in August 2022. He reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane by joining Man Utd in a huge deal.

Man Utd thought they had made a big statement when they paid Madrid an initial £60million – potentially rising to £70m – for Casemiro.

But the transfer was immediately met with scepticism as the midfield enforcer was already 30 years old at the time.

Casemiro certainly improved Man Utd during his debut season in England, but he has shown he is past his best this term.

The Brazilian has been forced to play at centre-back in recent weeks due to Man Utd’s defensive injury crisis. While he put in a solid performance during the recent 3-2 victory over Newcastle United, it is hard for fans and pundits to forget his terrible display in the 4-0 mauling by Crystal Palace.

Dwight Yorke, who helped Man Utd win plenty of silverware between 1998 and 2002, has now given his opinion on Casemiro’s future.

He thinks Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe needs to sell the 75-cap international and usher in a new era at Old Trafford.

Man Utd latest: Fans ‘expect better’ from big-name star

“It’s hard to criticise Casemiro because of what he’s achieved in the game, but people should expect better from him in a Manchester United shirt,” Yorke said in a recent interview.

“It really hasn’t worked out for him this season after such a good first year with the club and he isn’t getting any younger – he looks like he’s had enough and he wants a new start at another club next season.

“Jason Wilcox and the other directors at Old Trafford are going to have to have harsh conversations with these players, including Casemiro, and find out whether they really want to be here or not, or whether or not they want the manager (Erik ten Hag) here, so it’s a tough one.

“Casemiro’s a legend of the game and it’s a difficult one, but his name has very much been in the focal point of conversation over the past few months, so it’s certainly something the club need to address this summer. A decision needs to be made.”

Yorke’s comments come after ex-Watford captain Troy Deeney said recently: “Casemiro. I never expected him to have the legs or to run around everywhere, or to be the best defensive midfielder in the world.

“What I did expect was for him to use his vast experience and know-how at Manchester United to get them through tough times and to be a consistent presence. He has been anything but — and United have suffered massively as a result.”

Luckily for Man Utd, some of their huge outlay could be saved by the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal have previously been linked with Casemiro, but it is now Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah who are frontrunners to sign him.

