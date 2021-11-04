A pundit has told Man Utd to consider replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a Premier League boss, while also making a comparison to Antonio Conte.

Solskjaer has come under fire in recent weeks due to his team’s sluggish start to the campaign. They are already eight points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea after ten rounds of matches.

Their form in Europe hasn’t exactly been convincing either. The Red Devils have had to rely on late goals from talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to earn them points.

Tuesday’s Champions League draw against Atalanta is a prime example. Solskjaer’s men went behind in the 12th minute, before Ronaldo equalised in first-half injury time.

Some poor defending saw them concede again in the second half. They looked set for a second group stage defeat, only for Ronaldo to net a brilliant volley in stoppage time.

It’s no surprise that Man Utd are sounding out potential Solskjaer replacements. Conte was under consideration before he took over at Tottenham.

During an interview with Football Insider, former striker Noel Whelan urged the club to look at Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that would be an amazing appointment,” he said. “He’s been the best Premier League manager around for some time.

“I know he’s turned down other jobs because of the situation he’s got at Leicester. He’s got a great squad of players there, and he’s built a real winning mentality at that club.

“They’ve got a great balance at Leicester, very attractive to watch, successful side. Who would not want Brendan Rodgers at Man United?”

Whelan went on to compare Rodgers with Conte. The Italian has won league titles at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter. “In my opinion, he’s up there with the likes of Conte. The job he’s done at Leicester has been ridiculously good.

“He’s won Leicester the FA Cup and cemented their status as top-four challengers. You’d normally say they have no right to be at that level, but Rodgers has made that possible.”

Blow for Man Utd as Raphael Varane suffers injury

Meanwhile, Man Utd have confirmed that Varane suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw with Atalanta.

The Frenchman was replaced 38 minutes in after pulling up and going to ground. It is yet more disappointment for the Frenchman after he missed three games in October with a groin problem.

Varane is expected to be out of action for a month. He will miss Saturday’s derby against Man City.

The World Cup winner joined United from Real Madrid for £41m in the summer.

