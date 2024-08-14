Man Utd urged to rip up swoop for £50m ace despite forward’s ‘brilliant’ potential

A former Manchester United star has explained why Sir Jim Ratcliffe should avoid taking Evan Ferguson to Old Trafford, even though the Brighton ace is viewed as one of the best young strikers in the Premier League.

Man Utd have overhauled their centre-forward options in the past 12 months by signing Rasmus Hojlund first and then capturing Joshua Zirkzee. Hojlund joined from Atalanta last summer for an initial £64million – potentially rising to £72m – while Zirkee was signed earlier this summer from Bologna in a £36m deal.

But Man Utd could snare another striker to ensure Erik ten Hag always has at least one quality option up front. The Red Devils were backed to sign an experienced striker even before Hojlund got injured in pre-season.

Ratcliffe is keeping tabs on Ivan Toney’s situation at Brentford. Although, Man Utd must be wary as Toney now has a £60m price tag and is being eyed by Saudi chiefs.

DON’T MISS – The biggest Manchester United transfers of all time: Leny Yoro enters top 10 after £52m move

On Saturday, it emerged that Man Utd could alternatively submit a £50m offer for Brighton’s Ferguson as they are worried Chelsea will attempt to win the race for the 19-year-old.

Sheringham, who represented Man Utd between 1997 and 2001, has now praised Ferguson for his exciting potential.

Despite this, the pundit thinks Man Utd need a more experienced and reliable striker adding to their ranks, which could be Toney.

“I think Evan Ferguson is a very good player and is obviously a brilliant prospect,” Sheringham said.

Man Utd latest: Ratcliffe gets Evan Ferguson advice

“Is he the kind of signing that Manchester United need to make? I don’t think that he is. I don’t think United should be looking to add him to the squad.

“He’s 19 and has great potential. United have already signed a similar player in Rasmus Hojlund who is a couple of years older, so he’s not a player that I think the club should be looking to acquire at this moment in time.

“He’s too young. He’s too inexperienced. Manchester United don’t need any more inexperienced, inconsistent players this season. If they are going to add a forward, it should be someone with a proven track record who can come in and hit the ground running.”

Toney may not have enjoyed the best 2023-24 campaign, largely down to a betting ban, but he could provide Man Utd with regular goals if Ratcliffe swoops for him.

Two seasons ago, the England ace managed a hugely impressive 20 goals in 33 Premier League games. Plus, Toney would be able to give Hojlund and Zirkzee advice and help the young duo reach their exciting potential.

Either Toney or Ferguson could become Man Utd’s fifth signing of the summer. In addition to Zirkzee, Ratcliffe has completed deals for Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui so far.

READ MORE – Matthijs de Ligt: What Ten Hag disciple can add for Man Utd and why Juventus, Bayern moves didn’t work out