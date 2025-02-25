Manchester United should win the race for Crystal Palace leader Marc Guehi if they are ‘serious’ about succeeding with Ruben Amorim as head coach, according to one former striker.

Man Utd had a quiet January as Patrick Dorgu was the only first-team player to arrive at Old Trafford. INEOS did not want to sanction any mega-money deals due to United’s PSR concerns.

However, the situation will have eased off by the summer, allowing United to bring in several top stars.

Amorim wants a number of positions to be strengthened as he looks to build a squad capable of thriving with his 3-4-2-1 formation.

Palace centre-back Guehi is among the best Premier League stars United have been linked with.

Pundit Tony Cascarino has now heaped praise on Guehi by comparing his leadership to that of United icon Roy Keane, while also urging the Red Devils to engineer a move.

“He’s a very composed character and you want that from your centre-back, and especially your captain,” Cascarino wrote in his column for The Times.

“As a leader, he’s not the shouty type. He doesn’t look to inspire team-mates verbally or by acting out on the pitch, but rather by the way he plays, leading by example and setting a precedent for others to follow.

“Guehi reminds me a bit of Roy Keane in that respect. Keane has a reputation for being a fiery character, but he was Manchester United’s most important player because he was their most consistent performer. He always set the standard for how they had to play, and Guehi does this for Palace.”

The ex-Chelsea and Marseille forward added: “Given that Guehi is well suited to playing in a back three, a formation favoured by very few elite managers, the next club he chooses will be very important for his career. Not that he can’t play in a back four, but the safety a three provides plays to his strengths and protects him a bit.

“If Manchester United and INEOS are serious about the direction they are going in under Ruben Amorim, Guehi is someone they should be looking at.

“Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw’s injury problems have often left them without a natural left-sided centre-back and Guehi has already shown he can cope with the demands of that position in the Premier League.”

Marc Guehi ready for big next move

Guehi is expected to leave Palace this summer as he has run down his contract, which is due to expire in June 2026.

Palace have rejected bids from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur for the England star in recent transfer windows as their asking price – thought to be £75-80m (up to €96.5m / $101m) – has not been met.

Although, it remains to be seen whether Palace will continue to demand that fee this summer as they do not want to risk him leaving Selhurst Park on a free transfer 12 months down the line.

Guehi would be a fantastic signing for United as he has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the top flight.

Plus, as Cascarino points out, the 24-year-old would add extra leadership to a United squad which has been severely lacking it in the last few seasons.

The issue for United is that they will have to fend off several rivals to capture Guehi. Newcastle and Spurs remain on his trail, while Chelsea are ‘determined’ to re-sign him. Liverpool cannot be ruled out, either.

Man Utd transfers: Sporting duo eyed; striker claim

Meanwhile, United are being tipped to reunite Amorim with Sporting CP pair Geovany Quenda and Morten Hjulmand.

‘Talks are advancing’ over Quenda’s signing, while Sporting have dropped their asking price for Hjulmand.

United also need to land a deadly new centre-forward this summer as Rasmus Hojlund is struggling.

A sensational report has claimed United are 95 per cent likely to sign Victor Osimhen in a statement transfer.

