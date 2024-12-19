Manchester United have been told to consider a blockbuster raid on Arsenal for Declan Rice, with one of their former strikers saying the ‘statement’ move would ‘make me laugh’.

In March, former Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted he had tried to sign Rice during his time at Old Trafford. Rice is one of several players – alongside Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham – that Solskjaer urged United to break the bank for so they could be ahead of the curve, but none of that trio ending up joining.

Rice lifted the Europa Conference League trophy with West Ham United before heading to Arsenal in July 2023. The Gunners smashed their transfer record by paying £105million (€127.2m / $133.5m) for the midfield enforcer.

Rice has helped to take Arsenal to the next level and challenge Manchester City for the last two Premier League titles, showing Man Utd exactly what they missed out on.

Teddy Sheringham has now made a shock claim about United launching a sensational move to sign the England star.

“I said a couple of years ago, Manchester United should have got Declan Rice,” he said (via talkSPORT).

“If they went out and bought Declan Rice off of Arsenal, that’d make me laugh, because that’d obviously make Arsenal weaker and make United even stronger.

“He’s a proper player that leads by example. That’s the type of player that you need in your football club.

“When you’re making a statement about a new manager coming in and buying new players, that is the type of player you buy. Declan Rice all day.”

DON’T MISS: Amorim makes plea to Marcus Rashford over Man Utd future as boss reveals impact on Red Devils squad

Declan Rice unobtainable for Man Utd

United’s midfield has received plenty of criticism in recent years, with opposition players often able to run straight at the defence unchallenged.

Manuel Ugarte joined in the summer and has been named the unsung hero of the recent derby victory over City. He looks set to form a solid partnership with classy academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo.

However, Rice would clearly be an upgrade on Ugarte as he is one of the best midfielders in the world.

The 25-year-old has a supreme engine and is brilliant at intercepting opposition passes before driving forward and getting his team on the attack.

Sheringham’s dream looks unlikely to come true though as Arsenal would want an astronomical fee before they even consider selling him to a Premier League rival.

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘racing’ to sign future Prem ‘superstar’, with rival club chaos to aid deal

Man Utd transfers: Rashford preference; top striker linked

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has reportedly decided he would like to join a major Spanish club when leaving United.

The Red Devils have put Rashford up for sale, while the player himself has admitted a ‘new challenge’ is on the horizon.

But it is unclear if Real Madrid or Barcelona will enter talks for him. Instead, Bayern Munich and Fenerbahce have emerged as possible destinations.

Separate reports claim United are looking to sell both Rashford and summer arrival Joshua Zirkzee in order to land a top-class centre-forward.

United have supposedly made Victor Osimhen their ‘big target’ for 2025.

Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, while he hopes to join a European titan ahead of next season.

United transfers quiz – who joined first?