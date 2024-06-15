Man Utd urged to sign ‘terrific’ Prem ace who’s already teased Old Trafford move

A former Manchester United star has told Sir Jim Ratcliffe he needs to consider a big summer swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha, who has already discussed a possible move to Old Trafford.

While Man Utd are known to be prioritising a new centre-back, having started the bidding for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, signing a centre-forward is also on Ratcliffe’s to-do list. Rasmus Hojlund has done well during his first season at Man Utd but he is only 21 years old and needs help from a more experienced attacker.

Now that Benjamin Sesko has opted to stay at RB Leipzig by penning a new contract, Man Utd have turned their attention to other goalscorers including Joshua Zirkzee, Ivan Toney and Jonathan David.

On June 2, it emerged that Man Utd are also interested in Cunha, who managed 14 goals and eight assists in 36 matches during the recently completed club season.

DON’T MISS – Man Utd transfers: FIVE top targets with release clauses that won’t break the bank

The 25-year-old possesses great pace and has improved his finishing, which is one of the main reasons for his uptick in form. Cunha can also operate as a winger on either flank if needed and has more experience than Hojlund, having played for the Brazil national team and represented Atletico Madrid before Wolves.

Louis Saha, who helped Man Utd win the Champions League and two Premier League titles between 2004 and 2008, has weighed in with his verdict on Cunha moving to Old Trafford.

“Every time I see him play, he’s very creative, very powerful, he can break any line, and that kind of skill he’s got is the missing link that United need,” the Frenchman said.

“He’s a player that’s capable of accelerating the game, whether that’s by him passing the ball or dribbling, and he possesses a lot of quality.

Man Utd latest: Matheus Cunha deal tipped

“I would not be surprised and I have no doubts that with some stronger players around him, he can be a terrific player.”

While Cunha has just enjoyed a great season with Wolves, it seems he would definitely consider Man Utd’s offer if they came calling.

Back in Brazil, one of Cunha’s friends filmed the player and asked him about a potential summer transfer.

The 11-cap international insisted he is happy at Wolves but ended up smiling when teasing a prospective big-money switch to Man Utd.

“You know it’s a real honour to have your name linked to Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world,” he said.

“But I’m happy at Wolves. If I’m lucky, I play another good season, but the window is open, you never know [laughs].”

Man Utd will have to pay a premium to capture Cunha, as his Wolves contract runs for another three years. Plus, Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has insisted that the club does not have to sell as many players as they did last summer due to financial problems.

Wolves will want to make a profit on the £35m they originally paid Atleti for Cunha in July 2023, which followed his initial one-year loan at Molineux.

READ MORE – The SEVEN Man Utd players out of contract in 2025: Good time to sell or keep on board?