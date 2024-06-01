Man Utd urged to snub two top managers and engineer huge Ten Hag U-turn; Arteta ridiculed in pundit comparison

A former Premier League captain has told Manchester United to keep Erik ten Hag and reject two big-name managers, while also mocking Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Ten Hag appeared to be sleepwalking towards the sack at Man Utd in the build up to their FA Cup final clash against Manchester City. Reports prior to the game even stated that the Dutchman will be axed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe no matter the result.

But Ten Hag stunned Pep Guardiola and City with a tactical masterclass in the first half which saw Man Utd go 2-0 up courtesy of goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

City had more chances after the break and pulled one back through Jeremy Doku late on. But it was not enough and Man Utd picked up a second trophy in two seasons, following their League Cup triumph in 2022-23.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Ten Hag is still more likely to be sacked than kept on at Old Trafford, despite the new silverware being added to the club’s trophy cabinet.

Ratcliffe and fellow INEOS chief Sir Dave Brailsford will take the whole of the last two years into account when analysing Ten Hag’s future.

But former Derby County skipper and Leicester City star Robbie Savage thinks Ten Hag has done enough to remain as Man Utd manager, at least until Christmas.

The pundit told Ratcliffe to steer clear of former Chelsea bosses Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel, stating that Ten Hag has actually done better than Arteta, despite all of Arsenal’s brilliant football.

Man Utd news: Erik ten Hag backed to stay put

‘Erik ten Hag has earned the right to remain Manchester United manager – at least until Christmas,’ Savage wrote in his latest column in the English press.

‘I wrote United off before the FA Cup final and I got it wrong. Now, after landing his second trophy in as many seasons at Old Trafford, Ten Hag can say he had a better season than Mauricio Pochettino, Ange Postecoglou and even Mikel Arteta.

‘You don’t get trophies or open-topped bus parades for playing pretty football. Big Ange restored a bit of swagger to Tottenham, but they only finished fifth after being five points clear at the top last October. And Spurs last lifted a cup back win 2008.

‘Pochettino finished the season strongly, but Chelsea will be playing on Thursday nights in the Europa Conference League.

‘Arsenal pushed Manchester City all the way in the title race, but there are no trophies for ‘nearly’ in football. That’s four years in a row with no major silverware at the Emirates.

‘You could even argue Ten Hag’s season was on a par with Jurgen Klopp’s farewell campaign at Liverpool. After all, they finished with one cup each.

‘United were so well organised, structured, disciplined and motivated at the Cup final that Ten Hag deserves at least a stay of execution.’

While Savage labelled Man Utd’s league campaign ‘woeful’, he praised Ten Hag for getting the better of Guardiola at Wembley, and for the 54-year-old saying he will go elsewhere and win trophies if he is fired.

Ratcliffe told to ignore Pochettino, Tuchel

Savage continued: ‘If United sacked Ten Hag, who are the best alternatives? Pochettino has still won nothing in English football, Thomas Tuchel won nothing with Bayern Munich this year and Kieran McKenna has now signed a new contract at Ipswich.

‘I would now give him until at least Christmas to improve on his 57.89 per cent win ratio at Old Trafford – for reference, Guardiola’s win ratio at City is 72.67 – with the proviso that there can be no more 7-0 humiliations at Anfield, no more 4-0 embarrassments at Brentford, Brighton or Crystal Palace.’

According to the latest reports, Ratcliffe’s final decision on Ten Hag has been delayed and is unlikely to emerge until next week.

It has even been claimed that Man Utd could speak with Xavi following his exit from Barcelona. However, it is more likely they will begin discussions with Pochettino and Tuchel.

Man Utd are big admirers of England boss Gareth Southgate, but that move would be a surprise given his commitment to the Euros this summer.

