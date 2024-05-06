USMNT starter to reject Man Utd in favour of bringing ‘glory days’ back to Euro giant

A USMNT starter who’s emerged as a surprise transfer target at Manchester United has revealed which club he hopes to commit his future to.

A big summer is expected at Old Trafford, with significant movement anticipated from both an arrivals and outgoings standpoint.

Reporter Ben Jacobs recently claimed Man Utd hope to generate around £100m from the permanent sales of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

Lucrative exits of that type will greatly enhance United’s spending power. Jacobs suggested United’s budget for new recruits prior to any sales is £100m. To afford the calibre of signing Sir Jim Ratcliffe craves, plenty of exits are anticipated.

Casemiro is another who could depart amid declining form and Saudi Arabian interest. Elsewhere in midfield, Christian Eriksen has publicly admitted his unhappiness at his lack of opportunities, while Sofyan Amrabat will be returned to Fioentina following a sub-par loan spell and suitors will be sought for Donny van de Beek.

The starting role alongside Kobbie Mainoo next season is up for grabs. One player somewhat surprisingly linked with filling the void is USMNT starter and Juventus midfielder, Weston McKennie.

WHO’S NEXT: Next big Man Utd breakthrough stars assessed after Kobbie Mainoo lays down massive marker

Numerous outlets including Gazzetta dello Sport have talked up United as a possible landing spot for McKennie.

The 25-year-old underwhelmed during a six-month loan stint in the Premier League while loaned to Leeds United.

However, McKennie has thrived upon returning to Turin ahead of the current campaign and remains a vital figure for his national side.

The links to Man Utd have their roots in the fact McKennie is out of contract in 2025. As such, the upcoming summer could represent Juventus’ best chance to cash in and extract maximum value unless a contract extension is agreed.

EURO PAPER TALK: Man Utd ‘the only option’ as Ratcliffe closes in on €25-30m defensive weapon; Gyokeres update leaves Prem clubs salivating

McKennie to spurn Man Utd for Juventus stay

But speaking to DAZN, McKennie himself has declared he’d love nothing more than to agree fresh terms with Juve and commit his future to the Italian giant.

“I have a year left in my contract, and my agent is speaking with the director,” said McKennie in the aftermath of Juve’s 1-1 draw with Roma on Sunday.

“I’d like to stay, obviously, but we’ll see what happens. Hopefully, we can work it out.

“As for the team, we have the same goal we’ve had for the past three years. We want to win the Scudetto and play a big role in the Champions League; we want to return Juventus to the glory days, how it was before.

“Juventus are a team with a lot of winning history, and this team wants to show that we belong in that history as well, so hopefully, we can win the Coppa Italia, at least a trophy this season and finish the season strong and for the future put Juventus where we belong.”

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Juventus won nine consecutive Serie A titles between 2012-20, though haven’t lifted a major honour of any kind since winning the Coppa Italia three years ago in 2021.

Juve and McKennie have the chance to snap that streak on May 15 when squaring off against Atalanta in this year’s final.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd target £100m from sales of two major stars, with Euro giant to ‘try everything’ to strike deal